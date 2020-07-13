Amenities

132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Incredible 2 Bd 2 Bath Private Deck in Southie - Enjoy this spacious 2 levels of living space. The first floor has hardwood floors throughout, a living room with tons of shelf storage, a beautiful eat in kitchen, full bathroom, and access to your large private deck. The lower floor boasts 2 bedrooms with huge closet space and another full bathroom. Lastly, your own washer and dryer steps away from your unit.



No smoking! Good credit a must.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.



For showings please call:



Zachary

Phone: c.617-553-4717

Email: zhall@rpmboston.com

zachary@dependablere.com

Dependable Real Estate



