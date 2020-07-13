All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

132 W 8th Street - Unit 1

132 West Eighth Street · (617) 522-0099
Location

132 West Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Incredible 2 Bd 2 Bath Private Deck in Southie - Enjoy this spacious 2 levels of living space. The first floor has hardwood floors throughout, a living room with tons of shelf storage, a beautiful eat in kitchen, full bathroom, and access to your large private deck. The lower floor boasts 2 bedrooms with huge closet space and another full bathroom. Lastly, your own washer and dryer steps away from your unit.

No smoking! Good credit a must.
First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.

For showings please call:

Zachary
Phone: c.617-553-4717
Email: zhall@rpmboston.com
zachary@dependablere.com
Dependable Real Estate

(RLNE4286291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 have any available units?
132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 W 8th Street - Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
