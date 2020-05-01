1282 Boylston St.

Amenities

Stunning, expansive views of Downtown Boston, the Charles River, the Back Bay Fens, Fenway Park, and Boston Harbor Openable floor-to-ceiling windows 9 ceilings adorned by custom recessed and surface lighting throughout Open floor plans with airy, expansive living spaces, wide-plank flooring and custom tiled carpeting German-engineered stainless steel appliances by Blomberg, including high-efficiency dishwashers, flush wall ovens, refrigerators with built-in wine racks, and discreetly concealed microwaves Sleek electric stovetops seamlessly integrated into white quartz countertops Contemporary, European-style frameless kitchen cabinets with generous storage and matching appliance panels Spa-inspired bathrooms featuring frameless glass shower doors, chrome and nickel fixtures, white porcelain tiling, and soaking tubs with beveled headrests and lumbar supports Front loading washers and dryers by Bosch Juliette balconies with sliding doors Spacious walk-in closets Self-monitored utilities and smartphone-controlled lighting Striking, two-story Atrium featuring 24/7 concierge services, meeting areas, fresh flowers, and a dramatic marble and travertine wall Two inspired rooftop spaces: The Sun Deck on 15 with chaise lounges and dining furniture, verdant greenery, showers and outdoor TV The Sky Deck on 20 with a variety of areas to relax and dine with outdoor TV, grilling station, decorative plantings, incredible, sweeping views and the reserveable Greenhouse, equipped with a catering kitchen The Health Club features: Technogym cardio equipment with digital workout personalization Fitness On Demand interactive group fitness station with hundreds of classes available at the touch of a button A full selection of free weights and strength training machines Designated stretching and core work area The Jade Room, our 3rd floor resident lounge, featuring a flat screen TV, game and reading tables, and chic designer furniture The Work Lab and The Alcove, spaces that include multiple computer bars and a conference room that can be reserved by residents Interior design featuring touches of wood, metal, and marble inspired by the Zero art movement of the late 1950s and early 1960s Thoughtful design details and handcrafted furnishings sourced from across the world The on-site Fenway Community Center, a gathering spot with arts, wellness, enrichment, and civic involvement programming for Fenway residents of all ages On-site parking for residents and guests, and secure indoor bike storage Smoke-free community WiFi in amenity areas Pet-friendly On-site property manager Designed to LEED Gold Standards



Terms: One year lease