Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1282 Boylston St.

1282 Boylston Street · (617) 279-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1282 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
Stunning, expansive views of Downtown Boston, the Charles River, the Back Bay Fens, Fenway Park, and Boston Harbor Openable floor-to-ceiling windows 9 ceilings adorned by custom recessed and surface lighting throughout Open floor plans with airy, expansive living spaces, wide-plank flooring and custom tiled carpeting German-engineered stainless steel appliances by Blomberg, including high-efficiency dishwashers, flush wall ovens, refrigerators with built-in wine racks, and discreetly concealed microwaves Sleek electric stovetops seamlessly integrated into white quartz countertops Contemporary, European-style frameless kitchen cabinets with generous storage and matching appliance panels Spa-inspired bathrooms featuring frameless glass shower doors, chrome and nickel fixtures, white porcelain tiling, and soaking tubs with beveled headrests and lumbar supports Front loading washers and dryers by Bosch Juliette balconies with sliding doors Spacious walk-in closets Self-monitored utilities and smartphone-controlled lighting Striking, two-story Atrium featuring 24/7 concierge services, meeting areas, fresh flowers, and a dramatic marble and travertine wall Two inspired rooftop spaces: The Sun Deck on 15 with chaise lounges and dining furniture, verdant greenery, showers and outdoor TV The Sky Deck on 20 with a variety of areas to relax and dine with outdoor TV, grilling station, decorative plantings, incredible, sweeping views and the reserveable Greenhouse, equipped with a catering kitchen The Health Club features: Technogym cardio equipment with digital workout personalization Fitness On Demand interactive group fitness station with hundreds of classes available at the touch of a button A full selection of free weights and strength training machines Designated stretching and core work area The Jade Room, our 3rd floor resident lounge, featuring a flat screen TV, game and reading tables, and chic designer furniture The Work Lab and The Alcove, spaces that include multiple computer bars and a conference room that can be reserved by residents Interior design featuring touches of wood, metal, and marble inspired by the Zero art movement of the late 1950s and early 1960s Thoughtful design details and handcrafted furnishings sourced from across the world The on-site Fenway Community Center, a gathering spot with arts, wellness, enrichment, and civic involvement programming for Fenway residents of all ages On-site parking for residents and guests, and secure indoor bike storage Smoke-free community WiFi in amenity areas Pet-friendly On-site property manager Designed to LEED Gold Standards

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 Boylston St. have any available units?
1282 Boylston St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1282 Boylston St. have?
Some of 1282 Boylston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1282 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1282 Boylston St. is pet friendly.
Does 1282 Boylston St. offer parking?
Yes, 1282 Boylston St. does offer parking.
Does 1282 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1282 Boylston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 1282 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1282 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 1282 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1282 Boylston St. has units with dishwashers.
