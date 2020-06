Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Magnificent luxury brownstone unit for rent in the sought after South End. 3-bed triplex with HUGE PRIVATE outdoor patio. Assigned off-street PARKING INCLUDED with direct access to the unit. Renovated in 2015 with top of the line finishes. Open concept living with soaring ceilings, sun drenched windows and custom kitchen. Upper level Master bedroom with large closets and beautiful en-suite bathroom. Garden level with wet bar, oversized bedroom and full bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors and beautiful moldings throughout. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to call this apartment home!



Terms: One year lease