Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR NOW MARCH APRIL or JULY FOR 1800 - Heat and hot water is included in the rental price. Laundry is in the basement and cats are allowed! Best priced two bedroom apartment in the Allston Brighton area. One big bedroom one small bedroom and a huge living room with bay windows. Very updated kitchen and bathroom. Kept in immaculate condition. Smaller kitchen gives more room in the rest of the apartment. There's not a lot of kitchen counter space however. This may work better as a one bedroom plus office. Steps to the B, Line train and a bus connection giving access to all that Boston and Brookline has to offer. This apartment building is also right Commonwealth Avenue in Boston- Allston/Brighton with all amenities within walking distance. Call Dave - 617-708-4547 or email David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease