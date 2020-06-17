All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:02 PM

115 Lanark Rd.

115 Lanark Road · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Lanark Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Located right between the B and C Lines with grocery stores, restaurants, convenience stores, fast food spots, and pizza parlors all very close by. Close to Cleveland Circle and access to the D Line. Great Brighton location. This second floor apartment offers much old world charm with modern renovations and amenities. Four bedrooms, living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, and sunroom/storage room. Call to see. Easy to show. *Disclosures: there is not laundry on site presently, but the landlord plans to put laundry on site. Unit will be cleaned and repaired either prior to lease start date or soon after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Lanark Rd. have any available units?
115 Lanark Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 115 Lanark Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
115 Lanark Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Lanark Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Lanark Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 115 Lanark Rd. offer parking?
No, 115 Lanark Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 115 Lanark Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Lanark Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Lanark Rd. have a pool?
No, 115 Lanark Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 115 Lanark Rd. have accessible units?
No, 115 Lanark Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Lanark Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Lanark Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Lanark Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Lanark Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
