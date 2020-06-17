115 Lanark Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Located right between the B and C Lines with grocery stores, restaurants, convenience stores, fast food spots, and pizza parlors all very close by. Close to Cleveland Circle and access to the D Line. Great Brighton location. This second floor apartment offers much old world charm with modern renovations and amenities. Four bedrooms, living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, and sunroom/storage room. Call to see. Easy to show. *Disclosures: there is not laundry on site presently, but the landlord plans to put laundry on site. Unit will be cleaned and repaired either prior to lease start date or soon after.