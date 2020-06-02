Amenities

11 Trenton Street Apt #5, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. AVAILABLE NOW Free June & July rent! Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Eagle Hill neighborhood. Unit features hardwood floors, tile bath, recessed lighting, HVAC gas heat and central air. Shared backyard. Property is located a short walk to the Greenway, public transportation, restaurants, Piers Park and more. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100 per month. Cats OK for additional $50 per month. Security deposit negotiable. Lease through 8/31/21. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584892 ]