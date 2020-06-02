All apartments in Boston
11 Trenton Street

11 Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Trenton Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11 Trenton Street Apt #5, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. AVAILABLE NOW Free June & July rent! Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Eagle Hill neighborhood. Unit features hardwood floors, tile bath, recessed lighting, HVAC gas heat and central air. Shared backyard. Property is located a short walk to the Greenway, public transportation, restaurants, Piers Park and more. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100 per month. Cats OK for additional $50 per month. Security deposit negotiable. Lease through 8/31/21. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584892 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Trenton Street have any available units?
11 Trenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Trenton Street have?
Some of 11 Trenton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Trenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Trenton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Trenton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Trenton Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 Trenton Street offer parking?
No, 11 Trenton Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 Trenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Trenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Trenton Street have a pool?
No, 11 Trenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 Trenton Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Trenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Trenton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Trenton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
