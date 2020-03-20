All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

11 Gorham St.

11 Gorham Street · (617) 731-3311 ext. 110
Location

11 Gorham Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sunny updated Apartment near EVERYTHING! This sun-Filled 3-bedroom home features an updated eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and microwave, an updated bathroom, hardwood floors, and lots of closet space. Located right next door to Boston Sports Club and CVS, this apartment is a short walk to everything you could want. Supermarket and Starbucks are a block away and it's just a short walk to all the hip local bars and restaurants. Building is professionally managed with heat & hot water included and a laundry room in the basement. One block walk to the T. Video walk-through at https://youtu.be/VIDQU5N5tYs

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Gorham St. have any available units?
11 Gorham St. has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Gorham St. have?
Some of 11 Gorham St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Gorham St. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Gorham St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Gorham St. pet-friendly?
No, 11 Gorham St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 11 Gorham St. offer parking?
No, 11 Gorham St. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Gorham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Gorham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Gorham St. have a pool?
No, 11 Gorham St. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Gorham St. have accessible units?
No, 11 Gorham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Gorham St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Gorham St. has units with dishwashers.
