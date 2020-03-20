11 Gorham St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sunny updated Apartment near EVERYTHING! This sun-Filled 3-bedroom home features an updated eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and microwave, an updated bathroom, hardwood floors, and lots of closet space. Located right next door to Boston Sports Club and CVS, this apartment is a short walk to everything you could want. Supermarket and Starbucks are a block away and it's just a short walk to all the hip local bars and restaurants. Building is professionally managed with heat & hot water included and a laundry room in the basement. One block walk to the T. Video walk-through at https://youtu.be/VIDQU5N5tYs



Terms: One year lease