1 Ross Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

EAST SIDE CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM/1.5 BATHROOM DUPLEX WITH ONE DEEDED OFF STREET PARKING SPOT! APARTMENT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FULLY APPLIANCED GRANITE/SS KITCHEN WITH OVERSIZED BREAKFAST BAR, RECESSED LIGHTING, QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS, GAS FIREPLACE, MODERN BATHROOMS WITH JACUZZI TUB AND STAND-UP SHOWER, AND ONE OFF-STREET PARKING SPOT. LOCATED ON A PRIVATE WAY OFF 'O' STREET JUST BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease