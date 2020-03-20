All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
1 Alleghany St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

1 Alleghany St.

1 Alleghany Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Alleghany Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Amazing Mission Hill three bed / one bath apartment. Gleaming hardwood flooring, high ceilings, rear deck. Parking available (first-come, first-serve basis, for an additional fee). Eat-in kitchen,applianced with a dishwasher, disposal, stove, and full-sized refrigerator. Good-sized rooms. Renovated bath. Coin-operated laundry in the basement. Building is very close to the Orange Line (Roxbury Crossing) and the Green Line (and Longwood Medical). Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Alleghany St. have any available units?
1 Alleghany St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Alleghany St. have?
Some of 1 Alleghany St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Alleghany St. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Alleghany St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Alleghany St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Alleghany St. is pet friendly.
Does 1 Alleghany St. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Alleghany St. does offer parking.
Does 1 Alleghany St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Alleghany St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Alleghany St. have a pool?
No, 1 Alleghany St. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Alleghany St. have accessible units?
No, 1 Alleghany St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Alleghany St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Alleghany St. has units with dishwashers.
