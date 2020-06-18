All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 1654 Weinstock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
1654 Weinstock Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1654 Weinstock Street

1654 Weinstock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1654 Weinstock Street, Shreveport, LA 71103
Allendale-Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***HANDY MAN DEAL****

To view or apply for any of our homes the process is as followed..

with an ID and $20 cash deposit we will loan you the property key for an hour,once the key is returned back to the office you will receive your cash deposit back.we do key rentals Monday-Friday from am - pm once you have done a walk through the property and you are still interested you can fill out an application online at www.CypressRental.com or you're more than welcome to fill one out at our office.application processing fee is $25 for one adult income and for two will be $40 if you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact us at 318.222.4000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Weinstock Street have any available units?
1654 Weinstock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 1654 Weinstock Street currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Weinstock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Weinstock Street pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Weinstock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 1654 Weinstock Street offer parking?
No, 1654 Weinstock Street does not offer parking.
Does 1654 Weinstock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Weinstock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Weinstock Street have a pool?
No, 1654 Weinstock Street does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Weinstock Street have accessible units?
No, 1654 Weinstock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Weinstock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Weinstock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Weinstock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Weinstock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Apartments with Pool
Shreveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College