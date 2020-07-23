/
caddo county
127 Apartments for rent in Caddo County, LA📍
Springlake-University Terrace
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$708
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Airport-Pines Road
Fox Trail Apartments
7000 Red Fox Trail, Shreveport, LA
Studio
$550
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
934 sqft
Welcome to Fox Trail! Here at Fox Trail Apartments, you'll find spacious homes, designed with our residents' in mind. Each home features modern brushed nickel fixtures and finishes, over-sized closets, and clean white cabinets.
Western Hills and Yarborough
Summer Pointe
5720 S Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Pointe in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Airport-Pines Road
Westwood Village
6777 Rasberry Ln, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$610
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1019 sqft
Find your Home at Westwood Village Westwood Village Apartments are a head above the rest in Shreveport, Louisiana! Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in close proximity to I-20, Highway 3132, I-49,
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$922
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Seasons
9100 Walker Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Springlake-University Terrace
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1312 sqft
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
Springlake-University Terrace
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jenkins-Pinecroft
South Pointe
2601 Silver Pine Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$575
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1284 sqft
You're Home at South Pointe Find home at South Pointe Apartments! Our community offers a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, in the heart of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$690
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
7282 Greywood Drive
7282 Greywood Drive, Caddo County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1280 sqft
Three bed two bath home located near Blanchard. Home includes washer/dryer hookups, stove, dish washer, and refrigerator. Enjoy relaxing on the covered porch. Call and schedule your showing today!
Highland-Stoner Hill
222 Washington Street
222 Washington Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
2380 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Centenary.. Could be ideal rental for College Students! Quiet Neighborhood!
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
637 Linden Street
637 Linden Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2160 sqft
Classic home on a wonderful street. Large family home with three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large kitchen area with lots of counter space and cabinets. Beautiful wood floors in large living and dining area. Refrigerator included.
Highland-Stoner Hill
557 Boulevard Street
557 Boulevard Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
735 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available Now! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
3730 Fairfield Avenue
3730 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1084 sqft
Available in August 2020*Includes Utilities! This is a great deal! Interior is beautiful!Perfect for med students- close to the school*Centrally located*Has large open living/dining area*Very quiet & private*Stainless steel washer/dryer combo
Springlake-University Terrace
141 Carroll Street
141 Carroll Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Open floor plan updated broadmoor rental. covered back patio with fully fenced back yard. Large living room and bedrooms. Oversized master bathroom with walk in closet and tons of space. Gas fireplace in living area.
1202 Pin Oak Place
1202 Pin Oak Place, Caddo County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1293 sqft
This beautifully remodeled home is available for rent! Guaranteed love at first sight! Conveniently located to the booming I-49 corridor, it is ideal for someone wanting outskirts of town close to town.
Highland-Stoner Hill
3820 Fairfield Avenue
3820 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
This condo features 2 bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. It is 950 square feet. The kitchen has a dishwasher, range oven included. The living room, dining room, and two bedrooms have new carpet. This condo is located in the Fairfield Oaks community.
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
706 Delaware Street
706 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1708 sqft
* COMING SOON*CHARMING SOUTH HIGHLANDS*SHOPPING*EATING*WONDERFUL PARK* Historic South Highlands! Close to Line Ave and Fairfield shopping, eateries and the wonderful Betty Virginia Park. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car detached garage.
8838 Dixie Blanchard Road
8838 Dixie Blanchard Road, Caddo County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
*150 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL** * Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 16x80 single-wide Mobile/Manufactured home, on a 1/2 acre. All electric. Central air & heat. Approximately 1300 SF. Front & back porch with a ramp. Open living room & kitchen.
Some of the colleges located in the Caddo County area include Bossier Parish Community College, and Texas A&M University-Texarkana. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Shreveport, Bossier City, Longview, Texarkana, and Henderson have apartments for rent.