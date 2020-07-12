/
jenkins pinecroft
jenkins pinecroft
139 Apartments for rent in Jenkins-Pinecroft, Shreveport, LA
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$883
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Seasons
9100 Walker Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$690
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8541 Meadow Parkway Dr
8541 Meadow Parkway Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1490 sqft
8541 Meadow Parkway Dr Available 08/07/20 - Come check out this beautiful home in Shreveport! This house offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, a spacious kitchen, four big bedrooms, and two bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9037 Sara Lane
9037 Sara Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE3613505)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2894 Mackey Lane
2894 Mackey Lane, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
664 sqft
*SOUTHERN HILLS*MUST SEE!! New Ceramic tile floors, new paint and counter tops. Cozy single story town home in south Shreveport with 2 beds and 1 bath. Perfect starter place. Fully fenced in back yard with privacy fence. Very easy to maintain.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9609 Birdwell
9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet... *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7605 Lotus Lane Lot 7
7605 Lotus Lane, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ON SPECIAL!!! - 1st MONTH FREE!!! (RLNE5222398)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2720 Millard St.
2720 Millard Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1784 sqft
Jenkins Acres - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, 2 car parking. For more info call David Poston 318-426-0528. (RLNE5516387)
Results within 1 mile of Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10908 Cornerstone Place
10908 Cornerstone Place, Caddo County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3600 sqft
10908 Cornerstone Place Available 07/13/20 Amazing Home in Fountainbleu Estates, "Keithville" - Beautiful two story house located on a 1 acre, corner lot in Fountainbleu. This 5 bed/3.5 bath home has all the upgrades you've been dreaming about.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2135 Urban Dale Drive
2135 Urbandale St, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
*WON'T LAST*MUST SEE*BIG CORNER LOT* This is a very nice, updated/remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Southern Hills subdivision. Beautiful corner lot w/nice landscaping and flower beds. Fresh mulch just put in.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2134 Waymon Street
2134 Waymon Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1566 sqft
- Open floor plan, corner lot. Spacious family room, spacious kitchen counter w/ long breakfast bar. A large separate flex room can be a living room, den, office, play room/game room etc. Large laundry room. Covered patio, fulled fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8912 Hawthorne
8912 Hawthorne Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1171 sqft
Southern Hill - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Southern Hill. Attached carport, Call David Poston for more info. 318-426-0528 (RLNE5516388)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1863 South Brookwood
1863 South Brookwood Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5587611)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3928 Mayfield St
3928 Mayfield Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$450
- (RLNE5517958)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8818 Westbrook Place
8818 Westbrook Place, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE4609639)
Results within 5 miles of Jenkins-Pinecroft
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1811 Rainwater
1811 Rainwater Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
- (RLNE5921448)