89 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$883
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
22 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
2 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 02:13pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
Chateau Apartments
2903 Weyman St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Chateau Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
Contact for Availability
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
7 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Seasons
9100 Walker Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
2 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$690
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
2135 Urban Dale Drive
2135 Urbandale St, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
*WON'T LAST*MUST SEE*BIG CORNER LOT* This is a very nice, updated/remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Southern Hills subdivision. Beautiful corner lot w/nice landscaping and flower beds. Fresh mulch just put in.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
759 Ratcliff Apt D
759 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1015 sqft
Two Bed One Bath South Highland Apartment - Charming South Highlands apartment featuring two bedrooms and one bath. This apartment is centrally located near LSU Medical School, Centenary College, and LSUS. Water is included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Queensborough
3323 Darien St
3323 Darien Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home 2 bedroom plus office area with lots of storage! - This home is a 2 bedroom/1 bathroom with additional room that could be used as office or third bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
8541 Meadow Parkway Dr
8541 Meadow Parkway Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1490 sqft
8541 Meadow Parkway Dr Available 08/07/20 - Come check out this beautiful home in Shreveport! This house offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, a spacious kitchen, four big bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland-Stoner Hill
133 Olive Street
133 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Super Cute - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com *Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ellerbe Woods
443 Prestonwood
443 Prestonwood Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2879 sqft
443 Prestonwood Available 09/01/20 ACADIANA PLACE... Minutes to LSUS - Gated Community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springlake-University Terrace
660 Albemarle Drive
660 Albemarle Drive, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3198 sqft
Spring Lake Estates - Huge family Home in Spring Lake Estates.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
406 Stephenson Street
406 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1308 sqft
*Available to move in now * Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a detached carport. Located in South Highlands. Great location with close proximity to LSUHSC. Central air & heat. Approximately 1,308 SF. Nice front & back porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
402 Forest Avenue
402 Forest Avenue, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
*PERFECTLY UPDATED IN SOUTH HIGHLANDS* YOU WILL LOVE THIS APARTMENT! Available NOW! Gas & Water INCLUDED! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a wonderful 8-Plex building! Each Apartment is BEAUTIFULLY remodeled! Close to Line/Fairfield

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
2134 Waymon Street
2134 Waymon Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1566 sqft
- Open floor plan, corner lot. Spacious family room, spacious kitchen counter w/ long breakfast bar. A large separate flex room can be a living room, den, office, play room/game room etc. Large laundry room. Covered patio, fulled fenced yard.

July 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Shreveport rents increased significantly over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $736 for a one-bedroom apartment and $858 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $858 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

