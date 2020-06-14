55 Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
21 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
3956 Richmond Avenue
3956 Richmond Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1485 sqft
* AVAILABLE AUGUST *Very nice South Highland Home* 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car carport on a huge corner lot * Large storage garage right under the carport. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint and updates throughout. Formal dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
362 Arthur Avenue
362 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors! Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator & stove. New gray paint, landscaping, fence, attached utility room , Two car garage with automatic door. Fenced backyard with lots of shade.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
247 Leo
247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1802 sqft
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS* *Complete application at www.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
8125 Captain Mary Miller Dr
8125 Captain Mary Miller Drive, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2180 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8125 Captain Mary Miller Dr Available 07/10/20 The Haven! - Spacious Open Floor Plan. Updated With Ceramic Tile Floors. Lease Includes Water/ Front Lawn Maintenance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
8005 Captain Mary Miller
8005 Captain Mary Miller Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2940 sqft
8005 Captain Mary Miller Available 07/01/20 THE HAVEN- - Beautiful Layout in The Haven.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9609 Birdwell
9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet... *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
725 Delaware Street
725 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1274 sqft
Cottage Style Home In South Highland - Very cute South Highland home ready for move in. Large back patio great for entertaining. Detached garage for either use as a storage or for parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
726 Delaware St
726 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
2208 sqft
726 Delaware St - Property Id: 289397 Showings scheduled by filling out free online application go to www.318spot.com, we will then call you to coordinate. Thanks 3 bedroom 2 bathroom main house + 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment separate.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
418 Homalot Drive
418 Homalot Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
1840 sf three bedroom two bath located in Homalot Subdivision in Shreveport, LA. Gorgeous formal dining room. Full appliances include, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Area for morning breakfast. Refinished kitchen cabinet doors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
501 Ratcliff Street
501 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
*150 OFF MOVE IN SPECIAL*This is a beautifully updated, 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home located in South Highlands neighborhood. Neutral colors throughout with plush carpet, hardwoods and ceramic flooring. Some updated lighting and finishes.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
3051 Valley Ridge Dr
3051 Valley Ridge Road, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$525
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - $350 deposit, $35 application fee. Move in ready! Large backyard with fence, garage parking, new floors throughout! Don't miss this one! (RLNE5783085)

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
204 Riverbrooke
204 Riverbrooke Dr, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2193 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY NEAR LSUS - Gated community, Playground directly across from the house, Security system, fully fenced Yard. This house has great square footage for the price.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
351 Atlantic Ave
351 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Broadmoor - Remodeled home on a spacious shady lot in the heart of Broadmoor. 2 bed/1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors & new carpet in bedrooms. Larger size bedrooms with two closets in each.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
402 Lowell Court
402 Lowell Court, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2584 sqft
Reduced! 5 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2,584 sq ft, $1850 Corner Lot - Alot Of House For The Money. This Home Sits On A Pretty Corner Lot & Has Tons Of Living Space. Refrigerator Remains. Master BR and another bedroom downstairs. 2br down, 3br up.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
103 Arthur Place
103 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1950 sqft
103 Arthur Place Available 04/03/20 IN-GROUND POOL IN BROADMOOR - BONUS ROOM with custom built ins; fully fenced yard with plenty of storage. In-ground pool.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
4036 Gilbert Drive
4036 Gilbert Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
South Highlands rental on Bayou Pierre. Completely updated with new paint, carpet, and fixtures. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants via walking path around the bayou.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
3329 REILY LANE
3329 Reily Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath - Brick three bedroom home with 2 full baths. It has a fenced in back yard with a double car garage. This home has been remodeled with modern light fixtures, mixture of carpet and wood plank vynal (RLNE3330014)
Results within 1 mile of Shreveport

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8312 Satinwood Drive
8312 South Satinwood Drive, Greenwood, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2274 sqft
Country Quiet Living at its best! Large Home with Large living space, Neutral Colors, Remote Master...

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
361 Grand Rue
361 Grand Rue, Caddo County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1593 sqft
Beautiful gated Belle Maison home. Huge spacious family room, you'll feel right at home. High ceilings, oversized crown molding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Shreveport, LA

Shreveport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

