9 Accessible Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Jenkins-Pinecroft
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
20 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
Results within 1 mile of Shreveport
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Results within 5 miles of Shreveport
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Shreveport
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

