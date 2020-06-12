5 Apartments for rent in Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, Texas

Welcome to Texarkana, Texas. As its name suggests, the Texarkana metropolitan area is made up of two cities, both named Texarkana, on either side of the Texas-Arkansas border. So you’ll get the best (and worst) of both states when moving to this area. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

It may seem strange at first, but you’ll get used to the bifurcation of your city. The creatively named State Line Avenue runs north and south along (duh!) the state line. Crossing this street, you’ll see little difference between the two cities, at first. But, the Texas side of Texarkana has one notably different quality: it’s in dry Bowie County.

Texarkana’s city center is centrally located on the state border.

Lucky for you, Texarkana suburbs have seen a lot of great development and continue to be affordable and desirable alternatives to downtown. In particular, the northern region of town, near the community of Red Lick, has some of the best and widest variety of apartment rentals in Texarkana. New apartment and condominium complexes, as well as duplexes and rental homes are available in this region. Galloping Way, one of the northern neighborhood’s main drags, has a lot of great, affordable developments with tons of amenities including pools, gyms and clubhouses. These developments also occasionally have studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Two bedrooms here generally range from $650 to $900.

Just south and west of Red Lick, you’ll also be able to locate some great rentals around the Wake Village and Nash communities. Here, there’ll be lots of inexpensive apartments in slightly older developments. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $550 to $800.

Locating a pet friendly rental will be fairly easy in Texarkana. Pet friendly apartments are numerous and have very few limitations on the size or number of animals. Your dog will also enjoy the plethora of outdoor activities just outside the city limits.

So, welcome to Texarkana! Enjoy both sides of the state line and happy hunting!