5 Apartments for rent in Texarkana, TX

Apartments for rent in Texarkana, TX
Welcome to Texarkana, Texas. As its name suggests, the Texarkana metropolitan area is made up of two cities, both named Texarkana, on either side of the Texas-Arkansas border. So you’ll get the best (and worst) of both states when moving to this area. Let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
It may seem strange at first, but you’ll get used to the bifurcation of your city. The creatively named State Line Avenue runs north and south along (duh!) the state line. Crossing this street, you’ll see little difference between the two cities, at first. But, the Texas side of Texarkana has one notably different quality: it’s in dry Bowie County.
Texarkana’s city center is centrally located on the state border.
Lucky for you, Texarkana suburbs have seen a lot of great development and continue to be affordable and desirable alternatives to downtown. In particular, the northern region of town, near the community of Red Lick, has some of the best and widest variety of apartment rentals in Texarkana. New apartment and condominium complexes, as well as duplexes and rental homes are available in this region. Galloping Way, one of the northern neighborhood’s main drags, has a lot of great, affordable developments with tons of amenities including pools, gyms and clubhouses. These developments also occasionally have studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Two bedrooms here generally range from $650 to $900.
Just south and west of Red Lick, you’ll also be able to locate some great rentals around the Wake Village and Nash communities. Here, there’ll be lots of inexpensive apartments in slightly older developments. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $550 to $800.
Locating a pet friendly rental will be fairly easy in Texarkana. Pet friendly apartments are numerous and have very few limitations on the size or number of animals. Your dog will also enjoy the plethora of outdoor activities just outside the city limits.
So, welcome to Texarkana! Enjoy both sides of the state line and happy hunting!
June 2020 Texarkana Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Texarkana Rent Report. Texarkana rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Texarkana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Texarkana rents declined over the past month
Texarkana rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Texarkana stand at $629 for a one-bedroom apartment and $793 for a two-bedroom. Texarkana's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Texarkana, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Texarkana rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Texarkana, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Texarkana is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Texarkana's median two-bedroom rent of $793 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Texarkana.
- While Texarkana's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Texarkana than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Texarkana.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
