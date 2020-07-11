99 Luxury Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
21 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 07:13am
2 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
7 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
7 Units Available
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
4 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
3730 Fairfield Avenue
3730 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1084 sqft
Available in August 2020*Includes Utilities! This is a great deal! Interior is beautiful!Perfect for med students- close to the school*Centrally located*Has large open living/dining area*Very quiet & private*Stainless steel washer/dryer combo

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Springlake-University Terrace
350 Bellmead Street
350 Bellmead Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1285 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
2135 Urban Dale Drive
2135 Urbandale St, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
*WON'T LAST*MUST SEE*BIG CORNER LOT* This is a very nice, updated/remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Southern Hills subdivision. Beautiful corner lot w/nice landscaping and flower beds. Fresh mulch just put in.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
143 Bruce
143 Bruce Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1258 sqft
Beautiful Broadmoor Bungalo - Super cute 3 bedroom - one bath home in the heart of Broadmoor. Open concept Living area with beautiful original wood floors. Three large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Kitchen has all the amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
851 Fairlawn
851 Fairlawn Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1073 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834720)

1 of 72

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Western Hills and Yarborough
3301 Sandra Dr.
3301 Sandra Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2332 sqft
Rustic Details Galore! Open Floor Plan! Lots of Room! - Yarbrough Subdivision. Close to I220 and Jefferson Paige Rd. You will love all of the room. New flooring and lots of rustic details. (RLNE5738559)

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Ellerbe Woods
443 Prestonwood
443 Prestonwood Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2879 sqft
443 Prestonwood Available 09/01/20 ACADIANA PLACE... Minutes to LSUS - Gated Community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Springlake-University Terrace
660 Albemarle Drive
660 Albemarle Drive, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3198 sqft
660 Albemarle Drive Available 07/11/20 Spring Lake Estates - Huge family Home in Spring Lake Estates.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3462 BAYOU CROSSING - TOWNHOME FOR LEASE - This fantastic town home offers tons of space in a prime location! The unit is within walking distance of many restaurants and retail stores. The HOA includes pool and tennis court access.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Western Hills and Yarborough
6229 S Inwood Road
6229 South Inwood Road, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice sized home in quiet neighborhood. Roof has been updated, brand new windows & ceiling fans throughout, security system with cameras, and new AC inside/out. Hall bath has been updated. New sliding glass door opens to huge back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
2134 Waymon Street
2134 Waymon Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1566 sqft
- Open floor plan, corner lot. Spacious family room, spacious kitchen counter w/ long breakfast bar. A large separate flex room can be a living room, den, office, play room/game room etc. Large laundry room. Covered patio, fulled fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
426 Stephenson Street
426 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1633 sqft
South Highland Beauty - South Highlands charmer with inviting front porch! Living area with built-ins open to dining area updated kitchen, breakfast area with built-ins. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Springlake-University Terrace
7344 Capistrano Dr
7344 Capistrano Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
7344 Capistrano Dr Available 07/31/20 University Terrace Home - Perfectly located University Terrace home* Brand New Roof, Ext & Int Paint/Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Garage Door Opener & Range*Newer Dw & Microwave* Wood Floors Just Refinished And Are

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
9609 Birdwell
9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet... *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Highland-Stoner Hill
2306 Thornhill
2306 Thornhill Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2306 Thornhill Available 08/14/20 Newly Remodeled - Brand new double-insulated windows. Numerous electrical and plumbing upgrades. Freshly painted inside and outside. Real hardwood floors throughout. Completely enclosed sunroom on the front patio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
2625 E. Cavett
2625 East Cavett Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2625 E. Cavett Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4981430)

July 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Shreveport rents increased significantly over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $736 for a one-bedroom apartment and $858 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $858 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

