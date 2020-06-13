Apartment List
/
LA
/
shreveport
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:52 AM

34 Cheap Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
557 Boulevard Street
557 Boulevard Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
735 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available Now! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
2313 Creswell
2313 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$515
700 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available February 15th! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3820 W College Street
3820 West College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call and schedule your appointment to view this home today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
649 Merrick Street
649 Merrick Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
*ALL BILLS PAID* This very nice, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment is ready now for occupancy! *WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE & ELECTRIC INCLUDED* LAWN CARE PROVIDED*The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Stove provided.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
1054 College Street
1054 College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with **ALL BILLS PAID** Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. There is a minimum non-refundable $250 pet fee for first pet. (if applicable). Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1823 Fulton St.
1823 Fulton Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$575
- (RLNE5848904)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
3404 Clarke Blvd
3404 Clarke Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
- (RLNE5845138)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3000 W. College Apt B
3000 West College Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$495
- (RLNE5805669)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
2528 Dupont St
2528 Dupont Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
- (RLNE5716423)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3818 West College St
3818 W College St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
575 sqft
Shreveport 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call 318-309-7653 and schedule your appointment to view this home today! (RLNE5637117)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
7605 Lotus Lane Lot 7
7605 Lotus Lane, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ON SPECIAL!!! - 1st MONTH FREE!!! (RLNE5222398)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1702 1/2 Malcolm
1702 1/2 Malcolm St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$350
- (RLNE5135766)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3424 Darien
3424 Darien Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$595
- (RLNE4667928)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martin Luther King Jr. Area
1 Unit Available
2703 Jerome Drive
2703 Jerome Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$600
ON SALE!!! - (RLNE3696852)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Grove-Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
5915 Lexington Ave.
5915 Lexington Avenue, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$600
2600 sqft
- (RLNE2023860)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
3013 Parkridge Dr.
3013 Parkridge Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1000 sqft
- (RLNE1911481)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Cedar Grove-Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
249 West 71st St
249 West 71st Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$375
878 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 249 West 71st St in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2650 Bibb St
2650 Bibb Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$375
651 sqft
Property requires water, gas and electric. Deposit $100. Property requires water, gas and electric.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3228 Jackson St
3228 Jackson Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3228 Jackson St in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Allendale-Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2018 Gardnen St.
2018 Garden Street, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$550
1183 sqft
3 bedroom/1.5 bath home located in Allendale. Includes: Central air/heat ceiling fans carport washer/dryer hookups Schools: Claiborne Elementary BTW/Fair Park High School App fee: $25 per adult Deposit: $200

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
3051 Valley Ridge Dr
3051 Valley Ridge Road, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$525
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath - $350 deposit, $35 application fee. Move in ready! Large backyard with fence, garage parking, new floors throughout! Don't miss this one! (RLNE5783085)

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Allendale-Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1901 Ford Street
1901 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
1160 sqft
Unique Studio for Lease! - Separate room with closet, kitchen, restroom, central air and heat, burglar bars, 1,160 square feet, on bus line. No pets. Zoned R-3, Urban, Multi-Family Residence District. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3052620)

1 of 6

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3819 Conway
3819 Conway Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
- (RLNE3634974)

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
2035 Vivian St
2035 Vivian Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$625
- (RLNE5664063)

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShreveport 3 BedroomsShreveport Accessible ApartmentsShreveport Apartments with Balcony
    Shreveport Apartments with GarageShreveport Apartments with GymShreveport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShreveport Apartments with ParkingShreveport Apartments with PoolShreveport Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Shreveport Cheap PlacesShreveport Dog Friendly ApartmentsShreveport Furnished ApartmentsShreveport Luxury PlacesShreveport Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bossier City, LALongview, TX
    Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
    Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
    Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
    Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bossier Parish Community College