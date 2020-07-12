/
springlake university terrace
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:10 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Springlake-University Terrace, Shreveport, LA
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 07:13am
2 Units Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
1 of 47
Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
660 Albemarle Drive
660 Albemarle Drive, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3198 sqft
Spring Lake Estates - Huge family Home in Spring Lake Estates.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10324 Loma Vista
10324 Loma Vista Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1197 sqft
10324 Loma Vista Available 08/14/20 Carefree Lifestyle - Delightful townhome in River Oaks, one of Shreveport's best developments. Two lovely bedrooms and delightful bathroom up, with elegant living and dining rooms downstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
350 Bellmead Street
350 Bellmead Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1285 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9077 Campfire Lane
9077 Campfire Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
9077 Campfire Lane Available 08/01/20 Gated Community close to Shopping and Dining - Gated Community*3 bedroom* 2 bathroom *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com *Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8125 Captain Mary Miller Dr
8125 Captain Mary Miller Drive, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2180 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Haven! - Spacious Open Floor Plan. Updated With Ceramic Tile Floors. Lease Includes Water/ Front Lawn Maintenance.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Peyton Colquitt
225 Peyton Colquitt Place, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN! FENCED IN BACKYARD! - Close to LSUS, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Fully Fenced in backyard with a free standing storage building. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and dryer hookups. Large spacious rooms.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
402 Lowell Court
402 Lowell Court, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2584 sqft
Reduced! 5 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2,584 sq ft, $1850 Corner Lot - Alot Of House For The Money. This Home Sits On A Pretty Corner Lot & Has Tons Of Living Space. Refrigerator Remains. Master BR and another bedroom downstairs. 2br down, 3br up.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10102 Los Altos Dr.
10102 Los Altos Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1412 sqft
10102 Los Altos Dr. Available 08/14/20 - Close to LSUS, shopping and dining on Youree Drive....3 bedrooms upstairs, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Springlake-University Terrace
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
443 Prestonwood
443 Prestonwood Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2879 sqft
443 Prestonwood Available 09/01/20 ACADIANA PLACE... Minutes to LSUS - Gated Community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Ashley Drive
212 Ashley Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1250 sqft
BROADMOOR - This property is located at the corner of Youree Drive And Southfield Road in Shreveport. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Fremont St
140 Fremont Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
3 bedroom in Broadmoor on a great street! - Fantastic 3 bedroom in Broadmoor! This house is on a great quiet street on a large lot.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
726 Delaware St
726 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
2208 sqft
726 Delaware St - Property Id: 289397 Showings scheduled by filling out free online application go to www.318spot.com, we will then call you to coordinate. Thanks 3 bedroom 2 bathroom main house + 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment separate.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
249 West 71st St
249 West 71st Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$375
878 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 249 West 71st St in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
204 Riverbrooke
204 Riverbrooke Dr, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2193 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY NEAR LSUS - Gated community, Playground directly across from the house, Security system, fully fenced Yard. This house has great square footage for the price.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5021 Belle Chasse
5021 Belle Chasse Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1872 sqft
Minutes from Barksdale AFB. - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths No Pets Allowed (RLNE2774208)
1 of 1
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
860 Evangeline Pl
860 Evangeline Place, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$860
- (RLNE5756751)
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
351 Atlantic Ave
351 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Broadmoor - Remodeled home on a spacious shady lot in the heart of Broadmoor. 2 bed/1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors & new carpet in bedrooms. Larger size bedrooms with two closets in each.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Arthur Place
103 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1950 sqft
103 Arthur Place Available 04/03/20 IN-GROUND POOL IN BROADMOOR - BONUS ROOM with custom built ins; fully fenced yard with plenty of storage. In-ground pool.
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4036 Gilbert Drive
4036 Gilbert Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
South Highlands rental on Bayou Pierre. Completely updated with new paint, carpet, and fixtures. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants via walking path around the bayou.