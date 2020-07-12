Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Springlake-University Terrace, Shreveport, LA

13 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
13 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
2 Units Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 Unit Available
660 Albemarle Drive
660 Albemarle Drive, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3198 sqft
Spring Lake Estates - Huge family Home in Spring Lake Estates.

1 Unit Available
10324 Loma Vista
10324 Loma Vista Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1197 sqft
10324 Loma Vista Available 08/14/20 Carefree Lifestyle - Delightful townhome in River Oaks, one of Shreveport's best developments. Two lovely bedrooms and delightful bathroom up, with elegant living and dining rooms downstairs.

1 Unit Available
350 Bellmead Street
350 Bellmead Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1285 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
9077 Campfire Lane
9077 Campfire Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
9077 Campfire Lane Available 08/01/20 Gated Community close to Shopping and Dining - Gated Community*3 bedroom* 2 bathroom *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com *Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home.

1 Unit Available
8125 Captain Mary Miller Dr
8125 Captain Mary Miller Drive, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2180 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Haven! - Spacious Open Floor Plan. Updated With Ceramic Tile Floors. Lease Includes Water/ Front Lawn Maintenance.

1 Unit Available
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.

1 Unit Available
225 Peyton Colquitt
225 Peyton Colquitt Place, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN! FENCED IN BACKYARD! - Close to LSUS, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Fully Fenced in backyard with a free standing storage building. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and dryer hookups. Large spacious rooms.

1 Unit Available
402 Lowell Court
402 Lowell Court, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2584 sqft
Reduced! 5 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2,584 sq ft, $1850 Corner Lot - Alot Of House For The Money. This Home Sits On A Pretty Corner Lot & Has Tons Of Living Space. Refrigerator Remains. Master BR and another bedroom downstairs. 2br down, 3br up.

1 Unit Available
10102 Los Altos Dr.
10102 Los Altos Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1412 sqft
10102 Los Altos Dr. Available 08/14/20 - Close to LSUS, shopping and dining on Youree Drive....3 bedrooms upstairs, 1.
443 Prestonwood
443 Prestonwood Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2879 sqft
443 Prestonwood Available 09/01/20 ACADIANA PLACE... Minutes to LSUS - Gated Community.

212 Ashley Drive
212 Ashley Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1250 sqft
BROADMOOR - This property is located at the corner of Youree Drive And Southfield Road in Shreveport. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.

140 Fremont St
140 Fremont Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
3 bedroom in Broadmoor on a great street! - Fantastic 3 bedroom in Broadmoor!  This house is on a great quiet street on a large lot.

726 Delaware St
726 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
2208 sqft
726 Delaware St - Property Id: 289397 Showings scheduled by filling out free online application go to www.318spot.com, we will then call you to coordinate. Thanks 3 bedroom 2 bathroom main house + 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment separate.

249 West 71st St
249 West 71st Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$375
878 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 249 West 71st St in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

204 Riverbrooke
204 Riverbrooke Dr, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2193 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY NEAR LSUS - Gated community, Playground directly across from the house, Security system, fully fenced Yard. This house has great square footage for the price.

5021 Belle Chasse
5021 Belle Chasse Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1872 sqft
Minutes from Barksdale AFB. - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths No Pets Allowed (RLNE2774208)

860 Evangeline Pl
860 Evangeline Place, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$860
- (RLNE5756751)

351 Atlantic Ave
351 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Broadmoor - Remodeled home on a spacious shady lot in the heart of Broadmoor. 2 bed/1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors & new carpet in bedrooms. Larger size bedrooms with two closets in each.

103 Arthur Place
103 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1950 sqft
103 Arthur Place Available 04/03/20 IN-GROUND POOL IN BROADMOOR - BONUS ROOM with custom built ins; fully fenced yard with plenty of storage. In-ground pool.

4036 Gilbert Drive
4036 Gilbert Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
South Highlands rental on Bayou Pierre. Completely updated with new paint, carpet, and fixtures. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants via walking path around the bayou.

