49 Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shreveport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Springlake-University Terrace
22 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$592
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$718
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Jenkins-Pinecroft
21 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2700 Murray St
2700 Murray Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
957 sqft
2700 Murray St Shreveport, La. 71108 For Rent - - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home 957 sq ft- hardwood floors separate dining area . Cute built in shelving , nice porch and a mother in law suite in back that is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home .

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
212 Ashley Drive
212 Ashley Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
BROADMOOR - This property is located at the corner of Youree Drive And Southfield Road in Shreveport. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2845 Randolph St.
2845 Randolph Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Nice home with spacious rooms and hardwood floors! - This house has original hardwoods throughout and with vinyl plank flooring in the spacious eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage. Central A/C. Section 8 accepted. More pictures to follow. (RLNE5840304)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
925 Ockley Drive
925 Ockley Dr, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2885 sqft
Elegant Brick Home In Historic South Highland Park - Perfection on the park! This fully remodeled 4 bed/ 3.5 bath brick home is situated in the heart of Historic South Highlands on Betty Virginia Park. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
726 Delaware St
726 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
2208 sqft
726 Delaware St - Property Id: 289397 Showings scheduled by filling out free online application go to www.318spot.com, we will then call you to coordinate. Thanks 3 bedroom 2 bathroom main house + 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment separate.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
247 Leo
247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1802 sqft
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS* *Complete application at www.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9019 Sara
9019 Sara Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled House in Southern Hills Now Renting - Available now. Nicely recently remodeled house. Tenant moving out on the 1st of April - available to show now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 2 living areas and very open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
3402 Beverly Pl
3402 Beverly Place, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1724 sqft
Beautiful 3br 2ba Broadmoor home for rent - 3402 Beverly Pl Available now! Fantastic 3-bedroom 2 bath home with original refinished hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths located in the sought-after Broadmoor area of

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
148 Patton
148 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
148 Patton Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Broadmoor Home 3BR/ 2Bath $1500 - GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME 1736 SQ.FT. HOME HAS EXTRA ROOM THAT COULD BE OFFICE. EXCELLENT LARGE 2 CAR CARPORT WITH STORAGE AND WORK SHOP AREA PLUS MORE STORAGE IN BUILDING.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
2511 Highland Ave.
2511 Highland Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1663 sqft
Gorgeous Historic Highland area 3 bedroom home for lease - 2511 Highland - Shreveport, LA 71104 - Gorgeous Historic Highland area home for lease has been beautifully restored with lots of original features still intact.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
5523 Kent Avenue
5523 Kent Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$575
864 sqft
5523 Kent Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108 - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat-in kitchen, freshly painted inside and outside, central air and heat, no appliances, washer/dryer connections, hardwood floors, ceramic tile floor in kitchen, vinyl tile floor in

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
557 Boulevard Street
557 Boulevard Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
735 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available Now! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
2313 Creswell
2313 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$515
700 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available February 15th! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
3956 Richmond Avenue
3956 Richmond Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1485 sqft
* AVAILABLE AUGUST *Very nice South Highland Home* 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car carport on a huge corner lot * Large storage garage right under the carport. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint and updates throughout. Formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
649 Merrick Street
649 Merrick Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
*ALL BILLS PAID* This very nice, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment is ready now for occupancy! *WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE & ELECTRIC INCLUDED* LAWN CARE PROVIDED*The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Stove provided.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
362 Arthur Avenue
362 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors! Comes with dishwasher, refrigerator & stove. New gray paint, landscaping, fence, attached utility room , Two car garage with automatic door. Fenced backyard with lots of shade.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
418 Homalot Drive
418 Homalot Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
1840 sf three bedroom two bath located in Homalot Subdivision in Shreveport, LA. Gorgeous formal dining room. Full appliances include, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Area for morning breakfast. Refinished kitchen cabinet doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Shreveport, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shreveport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

