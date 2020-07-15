Hillside Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill concierge courtyard dog park internet access tennis court

When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community. Our one, two, and three bedroom interiors ranging from 643 to 1,157 square feet are just minutes to major employers such as Willis Knighton Hospital, Tele-Performance and Sheveport Regional Airport.



Hillside is also convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment, and our location provides easy access to the outer and inner loops getting you quickly to I-20 or I-220 and all the excitement in Shreveport and Bossier City.