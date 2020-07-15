All apartments in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA
Hillside Apartments
Hillside Apartments

9250 Dean Rd · (318) 310-8726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118
Jenkins-Pinecroft

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0420 · Avail. Jul 31

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
concierge
courtyard
dog park
internet access
tennis court
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community. Our one, two, and three bedroom interiors ranging from 643 to 1,157 square feet are just minutes to major employers such as Willis Knighton Hospital, Tele-Performance and Sheveport Regional Airport.

Hillside is also convenient to shopping, restaurants and entertainment, and our location provides easy access to the outer and inner loops getting you quickly to I-20 or I-220 and all the excitement in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
Dogs
restrictions: All dogs welcome; No breed / weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 spaces.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Apartments have any available units?
Hillside Apartments has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Apartments have?
Some of Hillside Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Apartments offers parking.
Does Hillside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hillside Apartments has a pool.
Does Hillside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hillside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hillside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
