Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
17 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Springlake-University Terrace
21 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
20 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
4 Units Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons
9100 Walker Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1206 sqft
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
4223 Lakeshore Dr
4223 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$695
1038 sqft
Welcome Home.... Choosing Country Club as your new home offers values of time, comfort and convenience. RENTAL RATES STARTING AT: - 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: (754sq. ft) - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: (971sq. ft) - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath: (1038sq.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
229 E Stephenson Street
229 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
This completely updated townhouse is nestled back in a quiet area of Broadmoor~Broadmoor school district~Located on a cul de sac with no thru traffice~Beautifully updated kitchen and new floors downstairs in the open floor plan of the living and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
3956 Richmond Avenue
3956 Richmond Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1485 sqft
* AVAILABLE AUGUST *Very nice South Highland Home* 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 1 car carport on a huge corner lot * Large storage garage right under the carport. Beautiful wood floors, fresh paint and updates throughout. Formal dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
260 Johnnie Drive
260 Johnnie Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2250 sqft
*MUST SEE*WON'T LAST*CALL FOR APPT*This beautiful home located in Broadmoor South is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. *NEW PAINT*NEW FRIDGE*NEW BLINDS*NEW LIGHTS/FANS*Great home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2700 Murray St
2700 Murray Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
957 sqft
2700 Murray St Shreveport, La. 71108 For Rent - - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home 957 sq ft- hardwood floors separate dining area . Cute built in shelving , nice porch and a mother in law suite in back that is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home .

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9609 Birdwell
9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet... *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
725 Delaware Street
725 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1274 sqft
Cottage Style Home In South Highland - Very cute South Highland home ready for move in. Large back patio great for entertaining. Detached garage for either use as a storage or for parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
925 Ockley Drive
925 Ockley Dr, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2885 sqft
Elegant Brick Home In Historic South Highland Park - Perfection on the park! This fully remodeled 4 bed/ 3.5 bath brick home is situated in the heart of Historic South Highlands on Betty Virginia Park. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9019 Sara
9019 Sara Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled House in Southern Hills Now Renting - Available now. Nicely recently remodeled house. Tenant moving out on the 1st of April - available to show now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 2 living areas and very open floor plan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
10057 Stratmore
10057 Stratmore Cir, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1167 sqft
10057 Stratmore Available 06/30/20 Town House Close to LSUS and Shopping...... - Cozy townhouse in Village Green. Extra large patio area for entertaining or relaxing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shreveport, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shreveport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

