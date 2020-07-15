Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Chateau Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more. At the Chateau, you’ll enjoy top caliber amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a BBQ & Picnic area, premium clothes care center and much more.



Located in prestigious South Shreveport, Chateau Apartments is convenient to excellent employment opportunities, top quality schools, and abundant shopping areas and dining options. Additionally, Seasons boasts easy access to the Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, the Inner Loop 3132, I-20 and I-49. Inside your spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment your treated to large closets, nine foot ceilings, ceiling fans, and complete kitchen amenities, accented with the availability of private balconies and patios.