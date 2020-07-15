All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like Chateau Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
Chateau Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Chateau Apartments

2903 Weyman St · (318) 353-7367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2903 Weyman St, Shreveport, LA 71104
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Chateau Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more. At the Chateau, you’ll enjoy top caliber amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, a BBQ & Picnic area, premium clothes care center and much more.

Located in prestigious South Shreveport, Chateau Apartments is convenient to excellent employment opportunities, top quality schools, and abundant shopping areas and dining options. Additionally, Seasons boasts easy access to the Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, the Inner Loop 3132, I-20 and I-49. Inside your spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment your treated to large closets, nine foot ceilings, ceiling fans, and complete kitchen amenities, accented with the availability of private balconies and patios.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 application fee
Deposit: $100 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Apartments have any available units?
Chateau Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Apartments have?
Some of Chateau Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Apartments offers parking.
Does Chateau Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chateau Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Apartments has a pool.
Does Chateau Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chateau Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Chateau Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd
Shreveport, LA 71105
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way
Shreveport, LA 71105
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Seasons
9100 Walker Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Dog Friendly Apartments
Shreveport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity