28 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Springlake-University Terrace
22 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$592
831 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
21 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$925
841 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Jenkins-Pinecroft
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
643 sqft
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
4 Units Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3818 West College St
3818 W College St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
575 sqft
Shreveport 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call 318-309-7653 and schedule your appointment to view this home today! (RLNE5637117)

Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1702 1/2 Malcolm
1702 1/2 Malcolm St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$350
- (RLNE5135766)

Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
557 Boulevard Street
557 Boulevard Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
735 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available Now! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
2313 Creswell
2313 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$515
700 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available February 15th! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3820 W College Street
3820 West College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call and schedule your appointment to view this home today!

Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
649 Merrick Street
649 Merrick Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
*ALL BILLS PAID* This very nice, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment is ready now for occupancy! *WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE & ELECTRIC INCLUDED* LAWN CARE PROVIDED*The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Stove provided.

Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
1054 College Street
1054 College Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with **ALL BILLS PAID** Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. There is a minimum non-refundable $250 pet fee for first pet. (if applicable). Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher fee.

Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2650 Bibb St
2650 Bibb Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$375
651 sqft
Property requires water, gas and electric. Deposit $100. Property requires water, gas and electric.

Allendale-Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1901 Ford Street
1901 Ford Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
1160 sqft
Unique Studio for Lease! - Separate room with closet, kitchen, restroom, central air and heat, burglar bars, 1,160 square feet, on bus line. No pets. Zoned R-3, Urban, Multi-Family Residence District. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3052620)
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.

1 Unit Available
2470 Barbara
2470 Barbara Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$400
- (RLNE5497666)
10 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
22 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$865
879 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

