broadmoor anderson island shreve isle
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle, Shreveport, LA
314 E. Southfield Road
314 East Southfield Road, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2308 sqft
314 E. Southfield Road Available 08/31/20 Home in Broadmoor Terrace Subdivision - "COMING END OF AUGUST" Beautiful home with light grey walls throughout & bright white trim. Granite countertops and gorgeous laminate flooring.
371 Albert Avenue
371 Albert Avenue, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1618 sqft
371 Albert Avenue - Roomy 2-bedroom / 2-bathroom house in the Broadmoor area of Shreveport. Call 318-746-2323 to schedule a viewing. An application is available at montgomeryrenthomes.com . (RLNE5935840)
140 Fremont St
140 Fremont Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
3 bedroom in Broadmoor on a great street! - Fantastic 3 bedroom in Broadmoor! This house is on a great quiet street on a large lot.
212 Ashley Drive
212 Ashley Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1250 sqft
BROADMOOR - This property is located at the corner of Youree Drive And Southfield Road in Shreveport. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.
3503 Madison Park Blvd
3503 Madison Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2360 sqft
3503 Madison Park Blvd Available 08/01/20 3503 Madison Park - This house has so much to offer! Wonderful floor plan with 4 bedrooms, open concept, garden room, dinning room, covered and uncovered parking.
323 Albany
323 Albany Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1571 sqft
323 Albany Available 09/01/20 - (RLNE4819862)
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3462 BAYOU CROSSING - TOWNHOME FOR LEASE - This fantastic town home offers tons of space in a prime location! The unit is within walking distance of many restaurants and retail stores. The HOA includes pool and tennis court access.
811 Shreveport Barksdale Highway
811 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located in Shreve Island. This 1500 SF brick home boasts a large fenced backyard with a large storage shed too. It has a 2 car carport, large utility room for extra storage and central air and heat.
2639 W Cavett Dr
2639 West Cavett Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Great Starter Home With Fabulous Views Of The Bayou And Your Own Fishing Dock! Amazing Space In the Back Yard With Extra Yard Space Heading Toward The Bayou. Inside The Home Features A Large Living Room With Beautiful Updated Floors And Kitchen.
351 Atlantic Ave
351 Atlantic Avenue, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1428 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Broadmoor - Remodeled home on a spacious shady lot in the heart of Broadmoor. 2 bed/1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors & new carpet in bedrooms. Larger size bedrooms with two closets in each.
103 Arthur Place
103 Arthur Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1950 sqft
103 Arthur Place Available 04/03/20 IN-GROUND POOL IN BROADMOOR - BONUS ROOM with custom built ins; fully fenced yard with plenty of storage. In-ground pool.
3329 REILY LANE
3329 Reily Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath - Brick three bedroom home with 2 full baths. It has a fenced in back yard with a double car garage. This home has been remodeled with modern light fixtures, mixture of carpet and wood plank vynal (RLNE3330014)
Results within 1 mile of Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$655
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
235 Olive St
235 East Olive Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$685
Highland - (RLNE5971368)
423 Wyandotte St
423 Wyandotte St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
- (RLNE5913878)
426 Stephenson Street
426 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1633 sqft
South Highland Beauty - South Highlands charmer with inviting front porch! Living area with built-ins open to dining area updated kitchen, breakfast area with built-ins. Spacious bedrooms.
759 Ratcliff Apt D
759 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1015 sqft
Two Bed One Bath South Highland Apartment - Charming South Highlands apartment featuring two bedrooms and one bath. This apartment is centrally located near LSU Medical School, Centenary College, and LSUS. Water is included.
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.
3240 Fairfield Ave
3240 Fairfield Avenue, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1094 sqft
South Highlands 2br duplex unit available! - Located at 3240 Fairfield Ave in South Highlands, this upstairs unit is available for rent.
1004 Sunshine Lane
1004 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1642 sqft
1004 Sunshine Lane Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful home with community pool and fitness room access and private lake! Convenient location, close to shopping, I20, downtown and BAFB. Ideal for med students. This is a must see! (RLNE5070136)