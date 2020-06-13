Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Glen St
4014 Glen Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1155 sqft
Beautiful Home in Shady Grove!! - Come look at this Beautiful home! Off of Barksdale Blvd! (RLNE5685800)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2105 BEAUREGARD
2105 Beauregard Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1480 sqft
2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Meadow Creek Drive
51 Meadow Creek Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
- This is a super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in North Bossier! Close to Airline Dr and i220. This home has a fireplace, one car garage, and a big master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5705 E Texas St
5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Very nice inside and out. Separate utility room. Hardwood floors throughout. Stove and dishwasher included. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5311 Barberry Lane
5311 Barberry Ln, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1586 sqft
5311 Barberry Lane Available 07/01/20 SOUTH BOSSIER RENTAL - Beautiful well maintained home in the newer section of Golden Meadows. Wonderful open kitchen design with all stainless steel appliances remaining for tenant's use.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bossier City
3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
Studio
$884
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA! 3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111 FREE RENT! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3260 Murphy St.
3260 Murphy Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1545 sqft
3260 Murphy St. Available 07/01/20 Close to Barksdale AFB - (RLNE4953032)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5316 Lantana
5316 Lantana Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1447 sqft
5316 Lantana Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN SOUTH BOSSIER - Located in Golden Meadows in South Bossier. Three bedrooms and two baths. Two car garage. 1447 Square feet. In one of the best school districts in Louisiana.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2105 sqft
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3226 Schuler
3226 Schuler Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1584 sqft
Cute Home in South Bossier.... - 2 Bedroom*1.5 Bathroom*Large Den*Screened Patio*Fully Fenced*Pet Friendly*Bellaire Elem., Elm Grove Middle and Parkway High School* Close to Barksdale Air Force Base, Shopping and Dining*.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
623 Yarborough St.
623 Yarborough Street, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$670
Very Nice House Available For Rent Now - Available for rent now. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Fenced in back yard. Very clean and neat. 12 month lease - $670. Security Deposit - $350. Application Fee - $35. Pet Deposit - $500.

Median Rent in Bossier City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bossier City is $775, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $903.
Studio
$635
1 Bed
$775
2 Beds
$903
3+ Beds
$1,150
City GuideBossier City
Your wife may be Bossier than mine, but it's pronounced Bow-Zure

Welcome to Arklatexoma! For the uninitiated, this funny moniker describes the region where Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma intersect. And in Bossier City, Louisiana, you’re in the heart of Ark-La-Tex country. That means a combination of big city living with laid back southern lifestyles. You’ll find fellas in cowboy hats next to tall, modern buildings and bustling city streets.

Home to the Twin City Knockers (Hooters restaurants is suing for trademark infringement)— roller derby champions (and the “toughest gals in the American South”) —Bossier City has a fun edge. Yet with the Barksdale (my dog is suing for trademark infringement) Air Force Base, it also has a serious and patriotic streak. The city has birthed famous Hollywood stars like 1970s T.V. actress Sherry Boucher (Lassie – one of her shows, not descriptive of her looks) and current hunky heartthrob Jared Leto. It was the site of one of the biggest shelters for Hurricane Katrina evacuees and each year it continues to pull in outsiders with its low taxes and friendly citizens. There’s a lot to do in Bossier City and great people to do it with. If you’re contemplating a move this way, we’ve got the scoop below on how to find the apartment or rental house of your dreams.

About Bossier City

Folks may argue about how low taxes are or where to find the best steak but one thing they seem to agree on is this, people in Bossier City are friendly. People smile on the streets and neighbors help one another out. Traffic is admittedly horrendous but the drivers behind the wheels aren’t jerks. You don’t hear blaring horns or see grumpy people shuffling down the streets. Bossier City has a pleasant vibe that beckons visitors to come and stay awhile (the casinos don't hurt either). Recent transplants will notice people around them are helpful and folks do what they can to make them feel at home.

The city is nestled on the Red River in the Northwestern tip of the Louisiana (the top part of the “L.”) It is the little sister city of Shreveport and the two towns are connected with a bridge into one metropolitan area, doubling the number of dining, shopping and nightlife options. The city houses three casinos, a horse racing arena and a number of yearly festivals.

In addition to hosting young people, it is also stomping grounds for a large number of active retirees who like to gamble and hear live music (played really loudly, of course). With all the activities aimed at young singles, as well as senior citizens, some complain there isn’t a lot offered to families. For example, there is no zoo or children’s museum and parents don’t have a lot of major shopping outlets. The slot parlors sadly don't have baby sitting (You have to drive to Dallas to go to Macy’s). That said, the big city is only 3 hours away— an easy day trip. The same is true for Baton Rouge and Little Rock. Beyond that, taxes are low and the cost of living is among the cheapest in the nation. With all of this, there are many reasons to make Bossier City home.

Finding a Place

Bossier City has a couple of technical schools and an LSU campus across the river in Shreveport. Nevertheless, is not a major college town so that means finding somewhere to rent is less of a hassle. According to the Chamber of Commerce, you can almost always find vacancies with very little competition. Any time of year is good though one of the best times is when elementary schools are letting out. Many people move during this time and you’re likely to find more openings. Keep in mind most places will want a one-year lease, so give yourself enough time to find something you know you like.

Here is a description of some of the different parts of town:

North Bossier City

The Northern section of Bossier City above Highway 220 is the nicest part of town with tons of subdivisions and beautiful homes. While many are owner-occupied, you can still find rentals up here and if you have the money it's a lovely option. This area is full of big, modern homes with great parks nearby. The streets are well-lit, crime is low and kids can play outside. In addition to homes, there are a few larger apartment complexes to be found.

Downtown

Downtown Bossier City is a great option for young people or retirees. Though the main drag along Benton Avenue is mostly commercial, there is a section by the river filled with lots of newer developments. It houses several big apartment complexes and large rental buildings, ideal for urban living. Living here you will be close to retail and shopping centers, as well as food and entertainment. The downtown area has a fun, urban beat but without the towering skyscrapers. Prices here are reasonable too.

Midtown

The section of Bossier City nestled between the two highways (Highway 20 and Highway 220) is one of the best places in town for renters to live. It is close-in and you won’t have to drive far to find food and shopping along Benton Road or Airline Drive. Despite this, it's far enough from the city center to offer a little peace and quiet— and the feel of a family neighborhood. Prices are decent here and the quality of building is good. You have a mixture of older homes and apartment buildings blending with new developments. The neighborhood is safe and you won’t pay through the roof. Most places here are well-kept and you will have access to restaurants, grocery stores and the shopping mall.

South Bossier

Although there are some okay parts, the area south of Highway 20 is generally the more rundown part of town. Crime is pretty low in Bossier City so that is less of an issue, but homes are shabbier and not as well-maintained in these parts. A few newer area of South Bossier exist, particularly closer to the freeway, but once you get to the intersection of Airline Drive and Barksdale Road, things take a turn for the worse. Streets are dimly lit and the buildings are more dilapidated. Of course the upshot is that you will find cheaper rent.

East Side/Haughton

As you move east of town toward Princeton and Haughton, the roads take on a more rural feel. There are more wide open spaces and the landscapes are beautiful. In this part of town, there aren’t as many rental options because it is less densely populated, however, those that are available are cheap and offer more space than in the city. You will likely have a yard out here and it is a safe place to raise kids. The downside of choosing to rent out here is you’ll be farther away from downtown, as well as the bridge into Shreveport.

Transportation

A little note on transportation: The public version isn’t good here. If you are thinking about moving this way and don’t have or want to use a car, you may want to refer to a recent conversation with the Chamber of Commerce:

Q: So, are there bike lanes in Bossier City? A: No, we don’t have bike lanes. We have sidewalks though. Q. Oh, okay. So you can walk? A. Well, we don’t really walk either. It’s too spread out. Q: Is there a bus? A: There is a bus - but I wouldn’t use it. Q: So what sort of public transportation is there? A: We drive here.

The average commute time in Bossier City is 18 minutes. Compared to the national average of 28 minutes, that isn’t terrible but the take-away lesson should be that if you’re planning a move here, be sure to have a car. As noted above, there are some public transportation options, but they aren’t plentiful or very appealing. Factor the price of gas and car maintenance when drafting your expenses.

Bossier City rents declined significantly over the past month

Bossier City rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bossier City stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $903 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bossier City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bossier City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bossier City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bossier City is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bossier City's median two-bedroom rent of $903 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% decline in Bossier City.
    • While rents in Bossier City fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bossier City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bossier City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bossier City?
    In Bossier City, the median rent is $635 for a studio, $775 for a 1-bedroom, $903 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,150 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bossier City, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bossier City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bossier City area include Bossier Parish Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bossier City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bossier City from include Shreveport, Marshall, Atlanta, Haughton, and Red Chute.

