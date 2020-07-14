All apartments in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA
Seasons Apartments
Seasons Apartments

9100 Walker Rd · (318) 351-2133
Location

9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118
Jenkins-Pinecroft

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0H20 · Avail. now

$855

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 0G10 · Avail. Aug 13

$855

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seasons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more. At Seasons, youll enjoy top caliber amenities including two swimming pools, a playground, lighted tennis courts, two laundry facilities, and picnic areas, assuring that excitement and fun is always right outside your doorstep. Located in prestigious South Shreveport, Seasons Apartments is convenient to excellent employment opportunities, top quality schools, and abundant shopping areas and dining options. Additionally, Seasons boasts easy access to the Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, the Inner Loop 3132, I-20 and I-49. Inside your spacious 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment your treated to large closets, washer and dryer connections and rentals, ceiling fans, kitchen bars, and complete kitchen amenities, accented with the availability of private balconies and patios.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100- $187.50 (non refundable) or $300- $425 (refundable) -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per home
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seasons Apartments have any available units?
Seasons Apartments has 2 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does Seasons Apartments have?
Some of Seasons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seasons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Seasons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seasons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Seasons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Seasons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Seasons Apartments offers parking.
Does Seasons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seasons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seasons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Seasons Apartments has a pool.
Does Seasons Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Seasons Apartments has accessible units.
Does Seasons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seasons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
