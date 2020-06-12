Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Jenkins-Pinecroft
21 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Springlake-University Terrace
22 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons
9100 Walker Road, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1206 sqft
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
4 Units Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9609 Birdwell
9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet... *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1823 Fulton St.
1823 Fulton Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$575
- (RLNE5848904)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2845 Randolph St.
2845 Randolph Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Nice home with spacious rooms and hardwood floors! - This house has original hardwoods throughout and with vinyl plank flooring in the spacious eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage. Central A/C. Section 8 accepted. More pictures to follow. (RLNE5840304)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
851 Fairlawn
851 Fairlawn Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1073 sqft
851 Fairlawn Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834720)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
830 Ratcliff Street
830 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
Home in South Highland/Fairfield Area - Updated 3 bed/2 bath In South Highland/Fairfield! Kitchen has granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and appliances including stove/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, & microwave. New flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1035 Sunshine Lane
1035 Sunshine Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1713 sqft
Beautiful Home In Island Park - This single family home offers an open floor plan, wood floors throughout, granite counter tops, & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
838 Ratcliff Street
838 Ratcliff Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Charming Home In South Highland Fairfield Area - South Highland/Fairfield home located in the perfect location! This home has a beautifully updated kitchen that includes all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
925 Ockley Drive
925 Ockley Dr, Shreveport, LA
Elegant Brick Home In Historic South Highland Park - Perfection on the park! This fully remodeled 4 bed/ 3.5 bath brick home is situated in the heart of Historic South Highlands on Betty Virginia Park. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
726 Delaware St
726 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
2208 sqft
726 Delaware St - Property Id: 289397 Showings scheduled by filling out free online application go to www.318spot.com, we will then call you to coordinate. Thanks 3 bedroom 2 bathroom main house + 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment separate.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
622 Dalzell St.
622 Dalzell Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2383 sqft
Highland! - This Highland home located on a corner lot is full of charm and provides plenty of space! You'll love the windows throughout providing great natural light, the original hardwood floors, authentic glass doorknobs, fresh interior paint,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
1840 Ridgecrest Dr
1840 Ridgecrest Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1513 sqft
1840 Ridgecrest Dr Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5785796)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
314 Slattery
314 Slattery Blvd, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
South Highland - 3 bedroom, 1 oversized bath, eat in kitcgen, dining and living room. Call Christopher 318-218-0492 (RLNE5767102)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
247 Leo
247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1802 sqft
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS* *Complete application at www.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2644 Valley Ridge
2644 Valley Ridge Road, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$675
- (RLNE5743885)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3607 Jackson St
3607 Jackson Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1402 sqft
Forest Glen! Ready to go! - Three Bedrooms and Extra storage. Nicely maintained. No appliances. Must provide own. (RLNE5743978)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Hills and Yarborough
1 Unit Available
3301 Sandra Dr.
3301 Sandra Drive, Shreveport, LA
Rustic Details Galore! Open Floor Plan! Lots of Room! - Yarbrough Subdivision. Close to I220 and Jefferson Paige Rd. You will love all of the room. New flooring and lots of rustic details. (RLNE5738559)

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

