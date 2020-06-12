31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Apartment List
Jenkins-Pinecroft
3 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$840
904 sqft
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Springlake-University Terrace
21 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$774
1149 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Springlake-University Terrace
4 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
19 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1204 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1506 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
4 Units Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.

Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
7605 Lotus Lane Lot 7
7605 Lotus Lane, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
ON SPECIAL!!! - 1st MONTH FREE!!! (RLNE5222398)

Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
4223 Lakeshore Dr
4223 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$595
1038 sqft
Welcome Home.... Choosing Country Club as your new home offers values of time, comfort and convenience. RENTAL RATES STARTING AT: - 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: $485.00 (754sq. ft) - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: $540.00 (971sq. ft) - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath: $595.

Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
3730 Fairfield Avenue
3730 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1084 sqft
Available in August 2020*Includes Utilities! This is a great deal! Interior is beautiful!Perfect for med students- close to the school*Centrally located*Has large open living/dining area*Very quiet & private*Stainless steel washer/dryer combo

Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
229 E Stephenson Street
229 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
This completely updated townhouse is nestled back in a quiet area of Broadmoor~Broadmoor school district~Located on a cul de sac with no thru traffice~Beautifully updated kitchen and new floors downstairs in the open floor plan of the living and
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.

1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

1 Unit Available
623 Yarborough St.
623 Yarborough Street, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$670
Very Nice House Available For Rent Now - Available for rent now. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Fenced in back yard. Very clean and neat. 12 month lease - $670. Security Deposit - $350. Application Fee - $35. Pet Deposit - $500.
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
11 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
22 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1008 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

