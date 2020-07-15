/
hyde park brookwood southern hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:35 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills, Shreveport, LA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
1 Unit Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
9470 Normandie Dr
9470 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
9470 Normandie Dr, Shreveport, LA 71118 - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,100 square feet, remodeled, new carpet, new vinyl, new paint, fireplace in den with built-in bookshelves, utility room, central air and heat, covered patio off kitchen, kitchen/dining
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
851 Fairlawn
851 Fairlawn Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1073 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834720)
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2134 Waymon Street
2134 Waymon Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1566 sqft
- Open floor plan, corner lot. Spacious family room, spacious kitchen counter w/ long breakfast bar. A large separate flex room can be a living room, den, office, play room/game room etc. Large laundry room. Covered patio, fulled fenced yard.
1 of 1
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
8912 Hawthorne
8912 Hawthorne Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1171 sqft
Southern Hill - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Southern Hill. Attached carport, Call David Poston for more info. 318-426-0528 (RLNE5516388)
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1863 South Brookwood
1863 South Brookwood Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5587611)
1 of 12
Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8818 Westbrook Place
8818 Westbrook Place, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE4609639)
Results within 1 mile of Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
2 Units Available
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6831 W. Canal
6831 West Canal Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1014 sqft
6831 W.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
9037 Sara Lane
9037 Sara Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE3613505)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
709 Damaka Drive (New)
709 Damaka Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 709 Damaka Drive (New) in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
7025 Burlingame Blvd
7025 Burlingame Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$625
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7025 Burlingame Blvd in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2894 Mackey Lane
2894 Mackey Lane, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
664 sqft
*SOUTHERN HILLS*MUST SEE!! New Ceramic tile floors, new paint and counter tops. Cozy single story town home in south Shreveport with 2 beds and 1 bath. Perfect starter place. Fully fenced in back yard with privacy fence. Very easy to maintain.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
361 Grand Rue
361 Grand Rue, Caddo County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1593 sqft
Requires a 30 day Notice - **Property Occupied by owners and will be available 30 days after an approved application** Beautiful gated Belle Maison home. You know you are entering luxury starting with the spectacular gated boulevard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
636 W 72nd St
636 West 72nd Street, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
4 bedroom with fenced in backyard! - Property Id: 314671 Perfect for a big or growing family! Recently remodeled, this house was brought back to life and just waiting on you!!Located in the heart of Cedar Grove, this 4 bedroom home provides large
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
433 W 75th St
433 West 75th Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
825 sqft
Must see home! - Adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath home. Large laundry room. Bedroom has desk area and lots of closet space. Very nice kitchen and bathroom. HOUSE HAS ALREADY PASSED HOUSING INSPECTION!! (RLNE5514280)
Results within 5 miles of Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
12 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 05:43 AM
2 Units Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,131
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
13 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$891
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated December 26 at 05:58 AM
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$690
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
314 E. Southfield Road
314 East Southfield Road, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2308 sqft
314 E. Southfield Road Available 08/31/20 Home in Broadmoor Terrace Subdivision - "COMING END OF AUGUST" Beautiful home with light grey walls throughout & bright white trim. Granite countertops and gorgeous laminate flooring.