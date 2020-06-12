Apartment List
/
LA
/
shreveport
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Jenkins-Pinecroft
20 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1204 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Jenkins-Pinecroft
3 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$840
904 sqft
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Springlake-University Terrace
21 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$774
1149 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Springlake-University Terrace
4 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1506 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
4 Units Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2700 Murray St
2700 Murray Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
957 sqft
2700 Murray St Shreveport, La. 71108 For Rent - - 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home 957 sq ft- hardwood floors separate dining area . Cute built in shelving , nice porch and a mother in law suite in back that is a 1 bedroom/ 1 bath home .

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
212 Ashley Drive
212 Ashley Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
BROADMOOR - This property is located at the corner of Youree Drive And Southfield Road in Shreveport. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
3404 Clarke Blvd
3404 Clarke Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
- (RLNE5845138)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
725 Delaware Street
725 Delaware Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1274 sqft
Cottage Style Home In South Highland - Very cute South Highland home ready for move in. Large back patio great for entertaining. Detached garage for either use as a storage or for parking.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3000 W. College Apt B
3000 West College Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$495
- (RLNE5805669)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
2924 Jackson St
2924 Jackson Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
- (RLNE5788844)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Hills and Yarborough
1 Unit Available
4111 Pines Rd. #71 # 4111 Pines Rd.
4111 Pines Road, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1119 sqft
- (RLNE5771730)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
2528 Dupont St
2528 Dupont Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
- (RLNE5716423)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
248 E. Elmwood
248 East Elmwood Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Move In SPECIAL!!!! $200 off First Month!!! - Two Bedrooms. One Bath! Ready to go! (RLNE5533463)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
7605 Lotus Lane Lot 7
7605 Lotus Lane, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
ON SPECIAL!!! - 1st MONTH FREE!!! (RLNE5222398)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
10057 Stratmore
10057 Stratmore Cir, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1167 sqft
10057 Stratmore Available 06/30/20 Town House Close to LSUS and Shopping...... - Cozy townhouse in Village Green. Extra large patio area for entertaining or relaxing.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
4247 Rightway Ave
4247 Rightway Avenue, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Accepts Housing - (RLNE2289920)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3462 BAYOU CROSSING - TOWNHOME FOR LEASE - This fantastic town home offers tons of space in a prime location! The unit is within walking distance of many restaurants and retail stores. The HOA includes pool and tennis court access.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
4223 Lakeshore Dr
4223 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$595
1038 sqft
Welcome Home.... Choosing Country Club as your new home offers values of time, comfort and convenience. RENTAL RATES STARTING AT: - 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: $485.00 (754sq. ft) - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: $540.00 (971sq. ft) - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath: $595.

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShreveport 3 BedroomsShreveport Accessible ApartmentsShreveport Apartments with Balcony
    Shreveport Apartments with GarageShreveport Apartments with GymShreveport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShreveport Apartments with ParkingShreveport Apartments with PoolShreveport Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Shreveport Cheap PlacesShreveport Dog Friendly ApartmentsShreveport Furnished ApartmentsShreveport Luxury PlacesShreveport Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bossier City, LALongview, TX
    Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
    Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
    Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
    Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bossier Parish Community College