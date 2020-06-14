Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.
Results within 1 mile of Shreveport
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
11 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$545
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
861 sqft
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Results within 5 miles of Shreveport
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
10 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
4 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:38am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:35am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
9 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:07pm
12 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bossier City
3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
Studio
$884
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA! 3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111 FREE RENT! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3385 Mount Bethel Church Rd
3385 Mt Bethel Church Rd, Caddo County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1225 sqft
. Just 15 minutes to Shreveport, Louisiana, this fully furnished house has been totally renovated in the kitchen, bathroom, and laminate flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Shreveport
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
7 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

