Last updated June 12 2020
3 Apartments for rent in Atlanta, TX
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
512 Jefferson Place
512 Jefferson Pl, Atlanta, TX
3 Bedrooms
$695
1207 sqft
512 Jefferson Place Available 06/14/20 Newly Renovated! - Call today and apply for this nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home! This home features new flooring, new paint inside and out, new roof, large fenced back yard, and covered parking!
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
715 Ridgeview Drive - 4
715 Ridgeview Dr, Atlanta, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
833 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in quiet, low traffic neighborhood. Refrigerator, electric range/oven & washer & dryer hook-ups in every unit. Pet friendly to small dogs & cats.
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
102 Pine St.
102 Pine St, Atlanta, TX
5 Bedrooms
$895
2336 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON! APPLY TODAY! - Dont miss out taking applications now! Apply today for this spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Atlanta, Tx.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Atlanta rentals listed on Apartment List is $740.
Some of the colleges located in the Atlanta area include Bossier Parish Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Atlanta from include Shreveport, Bossier City, Longview, Texarkana, and Mount Pleasant.