Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

115 Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Springlake University Terrace
Jenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
17 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Springlake-University Terrace
21 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Jenkins-Pinecroft
20 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:12am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
4 Units Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons
9100 Walker Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1206 sqft
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
2528 Dupont St
2528 Dupont Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
- (RLNE5716423)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
314 Slattery
314 Slattery Blvd, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
South Highland - 3 bedroom, 1 oversized bath, eat in kitcgen, dining and living room. Call Christopher 318-218-0492 (RLNE5767102)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
247 Leo
247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1802 sqft
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS* *Complete application at www.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
2230 Darien St
2230 Darien Street, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5496425)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
1820 E. Kings Highway #261
1820 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1030 sqft
Roomy Apartment In East King's Court - Appealing 2 bed/2 bath apartment unit in East King's Court. Hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Carpet in the bedrooms. Unit is positioned away from traffic/noise.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
248 E. Elmwood
248 East Elmwood Street, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Move In SPECIAL!!!! $200 off First Month!!! - Two Bedrooms. One Bath! Ready to go! (RLNE5533463)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Freestate-North Highlands
1 Unit Available
457 Iroquois Trail
457 Iroquois Trail, Shreveport, LA
Studio
$700
- (RLNE5734931)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Hills and Yarborough
1 Unit Available
3301 Sandra Dr.
3301 Sandra Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2332 sqft
Rustic Details Galore! Open Floor Plan! Lots of Room! - Yarbrough Subdivision. Close to I220 and Jefferson Paige Rd. You will love all of the room. New flooring and lots of rustic details. (RLNE5738559)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queensborough
1 Unit Available
3424 Darien
3424 Darien Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$595
- (RLNE4667928)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
1 Unit Available
1702 1/2 Malcolm
1702 1/2 Malcolm St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$350
- (RLNE5135766)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9019 Sara
9019 Sara Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled House in Southern Hills Now Renting - Available now. Nicely recently remodeled house. Tenant moving out on the 1st of April - available to show now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 2 living areas and very open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3818 West College St
3818 W College St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
575 sqft
Shreveport 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call 318-309-7653 and schedule your appointment to view this home today! (RLNE5637117)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
2644 Valley Ridge
2644 Valley Ridge Road, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$675
- (RLNE5743885)

Median Rent in Shreveport

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Shreveport is $732, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $853.
Studio
$600
1 Bed
$732
2 Beds
$853
3+ Beds
$1,086

June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shreveport Rent Report. Shreveport rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shreveport rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Shreveport rents increase sharply over the past month

Shreveport rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shreveport stand at $733 for a one-bedroom apartment and $854 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Shreveport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Shreveport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shreveport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shreveport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Shreveport's median two-bedroom rent of $854 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% rise in Shreveport.
    • While Shreveport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shreveport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Shreveport.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Shreveport?
    In Shreveport, the median rent is $600 for a studio, $732 for a 1-bedroom, $853 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,086 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Shreveport, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Shreveport?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Shreveport include Springlake University Terrace, Jenkins Pinecroft, Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills, and Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Shreveport?
    Some of the colleges located in the Shreveport area include Bossier Parish Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Shreveport?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shreveport from include Bossier City, Longview, Marshall, Atlanta, and Haughton.

