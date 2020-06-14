Apartment List
88 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA

Finding an apartment in Shreveport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
18 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Springlake-University Terrace
23 Units Available
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$592
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$718
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
21 Units Available
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
4 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
5 Units Available
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Springlake-University Terrace
5 Units Available
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
4 Units Available
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$670
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1268 sqft
Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
Seasons
9100 Walker Road, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1206 sqft
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Springlake-University Terrace
7 Units Available
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.

Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
247 Leo
247 Leo Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1802 sqft
Broadmoor Cutie.... - 3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Wood floors throughout*Sun room or could be office space*garage*Fully fenced* Minutes to Youree drive shopping and dining*Close to Barksdale Air Force Base and LSUS* *Complete application at www.

Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9019 Sara
9019 Sara Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled House in Southern Hills Now Renting - Available now. Nicely recently remodeled house. Tenant moving out on the 1st of April - available to show now. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. 2 living areas and very open floor plan.

Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
3818 West College St
3818 W College St, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$475
575 sqft
Shreveport 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call 318-309-7653 and schedule your appointment to view this home today! (RLNE5637117)

Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
3402 Beverly Pl
3402 Beverly Place, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1724 sqft
Beautiful 3br 2ba Broadmoor home for rent - 3402 Beverly Pl Available now! Fantastic 3-bedroom 2 bath home with original refinished hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths located in the sought-after Broadmoor area of

Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
1 Unit Available
148 Patton
148 Patton Avenue, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
148 Patton Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Broadmoor Home 3BR/ 2Bath $1500 - GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME 1736 SQ.FT. HOME HAS EXTRA ROOM THAT COULD BE OFFICE. EXCELLENT LARGE 2 CAR CARPORT WITH STORAGE AND WORK SHOP AREA PLUS MORE STORAGE IN BUILDING.

Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
8125 Captain Mary Miller Dr
8125 Captain Mary Miller Drive, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2180 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8125 Captain Mary Miller Dr Available 07/10/20 The Haven! - Spacious Open Floor Plan. Updated With Ceramic Tile Floors. Lease Includes Water/ Front Lawn Maintenance.

Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
8005 Captain Mary Miller
8005 Captain Mary Miller Drive, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2940 sqft
8005 Captain Mary Miller Available 07/01/20 THE HAVEN- - Beautiful Layout in The Haven.

Highland-Stoner Hill
1 Unit Available
609 Wall St
609 Wall Street, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1176 sqft
- (RLNE2364284)

Springlake-University Terrace
1 Unit Available
10057 Stratmore
10057 Stratmore Cir, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1167 sqft
10057 Stratmore Available 06/30/20 Town House Close to LSUS and Shopping...... - Cozy townhouse in Village Green. Extra large patio area for entertaining or relaxing.

Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
7713 Lotus Lane
7713 Lotus Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Completely Remodeled Home! - This home can only be described as phenomenal! Completely remodeled from top to bottom.

Cedar Grove-Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
5915 Lexington Ave.
5915 Lexington Avenue, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$600
2600 sqft
- (RLNE2023860)

Sunset Arcre-Garden Valley-Morningside
1 Unit Available
3013 Parkridge Dr.
3013 Parkridge Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1000 sqft
- (RLNE1911481)

Jenkins-Pinecroft
1 Unit Available
9609 Birdwell
9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet... *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Shreveport, LA

Finding an apartment in Shreveport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

