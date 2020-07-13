Apartment List
82 Apartments for rent in Shreveport, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shreveport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$883
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1410 sqft
Residences of SpringRidge Apartment Homes is Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana's best kept secret. These beautiful luxury apartments have spacious floor plans with high quality amenities and great community activities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1153 sqft
Live, work, play, and study you'll discover its all just a heartbeat away when you make Sommerset Apartments your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$742
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1326 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 07:13am
2 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Seasons Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To The Aspen in Beautiful Shreveport, LA. Located in a tranquil residential setting of the Southern Hills area of south Shreveport, The Aspen offers extra large apartment homes in a beautiful and unique setting.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 02:13pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
Chateau Apartments
2903 Weyman St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Chateau Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated December 26 at 05:58am
7 Units Available
Springlake-University Terrace
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many community amenities including a fitness center with free weights, car wash area, tennis courts and a resort-style swimming pool. Within minutes to the Walmart Supercenter and I-49.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
2 Units Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$690
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you traverse the well-manicured grounds of Hillside Apartment homes, you’ll immediately sense a quality lifestyle and tasteful charm throughout the community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
3 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills
2135 Urban Dale Drive
2135 Urbandale St, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
*WON'T LAST*MUST SEE*BIG CORNER LOT* This is a very nice, updated/remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Southern Hills subdivision. Beautiful corner lot w/nice landscaping and flower beds. Fresh mulch just put in.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ellerbe Woods
443 Prestonwood
443 Prestonwood Drive, Shreveport, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2879 sqft
443 Prestonwood Available 09/01/20 ACADIANA PLACE... Minutes to LSUS - Gated Community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springlake-University Terrace
660 Albemarle Drive
660 Albemarle Drive, Shreveport, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3198 sqft
Spring Lake Estates - Huge family Home in Spring Lake Estates.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Springlake-University Terrace
10324 Loma Vista
10324 Loma Vista Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1197 sqft
10324 Loma Vista Available 08/14/20 Carefree Lifestyle - Delightful townhome in River Oaks, one of Shreveport's best developments. Two lovely bedrooms and delightful bathroom up, with elegant living and dining rooms downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
3730 Fairfield Avenue
3730 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1084 sqft
Available in August 2020*Includes Utilities! This is a great deal! Interior is beautiful!Perfect for med students- close to the school*Centrally located*Has large open living/dining area*Very quiet & private*Stainless steel washer/dryer combo

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Highland-Stoner Hill
557 Boulevard Street
557 Boulevard Street, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
735 sqft
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available Now! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
406 Stephenson Street
406 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1308 sqft
*Available to move in now * Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a detached carport. Located in South Highlands. Great location with close proximity to LSUHSC. Central air & heat. Approximately 1,308 SF. Nice front & back porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
402 Forest Avenue
402 Forest Avenue, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
*PERFECTLY UPDATED IN SOUTH HIGHLANDS* YOU WILL LOVE THIS APARTMENT! Available NOW! Gas & Water INCLUDED! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a wonderful 8-Plex building! Each Apartment is BEAUTIFULLY remodeled! Close to Line/Fairfield

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jenkins-Pinecroft
9609 Birdwell
9609 Birdwell Lane, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
Super Cute and ready for new tenant. - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom*2 Car Garage*Fully fenced yard*Covered Patio*Fresh Paint*New Carpet... *Complete application at www.snyderproperty.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland-Stoner Hill
2111 Freewater St
2111 Freewater Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$625
- Cute cute! Great home located in Stoner Hill! Recently updated with central air and heat. Covered carport. (RLNE4164793)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
140 Fremont St
140 Fremont Street, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
3 bedroom in Broadmoor on a great street! - Fantastic 3 bedroom in Broadmoor!  This house is on a great quiet street on a large lot.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1136 Island Park Boulevard
1136 Island Park Boulevard, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
Luxurious Home Located Off Clyde Fant - Beautiful home located off Clyde Fant in Island Park. Two stories with a large New Orleans style balcony. Completely furnished through out the home with stylish furniture.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shreveport, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shreveport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

