12 Apartments for rent in Lexington, KY with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
38 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
Studio
$1,047
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
This development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the Lextran line and Jacobson Park. Units are spacious and feature updated kitchens and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$877
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home awaits at Lexington Villas! Conveniently located off of New Circle Road, Lexington Villas is just minutes from local shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Welcome home to Cross Keys and Woodridge! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, Cross Keys and Woodridge grants its residents access to the abundance of shopping, restaurants, and recreational activities Lexington has to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your new home awaits at Tates Creek Crossing! Conveniently located just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and recreation, these freshly updated apartments offer amenities for any lifestyle! Call today to schedule a tour and see for yourself
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$835
930 sqft
Welcome home to Thoroughbred Crossing! Conveniently located near local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment; these freshly renovated apartments have all utilities included, giving you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Take
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
3 Units Available
Pickway Korner
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
970 sqft
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Reed
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
934 sqft
Located near area parks and restaurants. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center and playground. Each home includes a balcony or patio, garden-style soaking tubs and oversized closets. Fireplaces available in some units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Lexington, KY

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lexington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Lexington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

