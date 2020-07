Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking key fob access online portal playground

Come home to one of Lexington's most charming communities—just moments from downtown. Experience the lushly landscaped grounds and country-casual sophistication of The Metropolitan Lexington. Swim year-round at the indoor/outdoor heated pool. Exercise in the 24/7 high-end fitness center, play tennis on a lit and wind protected court. For a cozy night inside, enjoy the amenities at our beautifully decorated clubhouse. Also, take advantage of our fully-amenitized pet park.