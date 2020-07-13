Eagle Creek Townhomes

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: 1 bedroom - $300; 2 bedroom- $400; 3 bedroom - $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Short term lease fees $75 month to month and $50 6 month lease. First lease must be 12 months then these options apply.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit and breed restriction
Parking Details: On a parking sticker system. All residents that resident in the unit can park on property. All guest have to park along the street in front of the property.
Storage Details: No storage other than what is in the unit.