Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Eagle Creek Townhomes

3353 Cove Lake Dr · (859) 636-6967
Location

3353 Cove Lake Dr, Lexington, KY 40515

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. Jul 22

$620

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 422 · Avail. Aug 15

$885

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 8

$885

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Creek Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
accepts section 8
(RLNE2807242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: 1 bedroom - $300; 2 bedroom- $400; 3 bedroom - $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Short term lease fees $75 month to month and $50 6 month lease. First lease must be 12 months then these options apply.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit and breed restriction
Parking Details: On a parking sticker system. All residents that resident in the unit can park on property. All guest have to park along the street in front of the property.
Storage Details: No storage other than what is in the unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Creek Townhomes have any available units?
Eagle Creek Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagle Creek Townhomes have?
Some of Eagle Creek Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Creek Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Creek Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Creek Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Creek Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Creek Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Creek Townhomes offers parking.
Does Eagle Creek Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eagle Creek Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Creek Townhomes have a pool?
No, Eagle Creek Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Eagle Creek Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Eagle Creek Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Eagle Creek Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Creek Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
