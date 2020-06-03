/
2 Apartments for rent in Winchester, KY📍
123 Hood
123 Hood Avenue, Winchester, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This house is located within walking distance of many favorite Winchester venues, including the Public Library, Historic Downtown Winchester, The Winchester Country Club, and the indoor swimming facility at the College Park.
332 Newcastle
332 Newcastle, Winchester, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Great Finishes in Quiet Winchester Neighborhood - Look at this Newly Listed Single Family Home Today. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with a garage and hardwood floors.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Winchester, the median rent is $473 for a studio, $542 for a 1-bedroom, $695 for a 2-bedroom, and $994 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Winchester, check out our monthly Winchester Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Winchester area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, and University of Kentucky. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winchester from include Lexington, Georgetown, Nicholasville, Frankfort, and Harrodsburg.