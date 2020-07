Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court coffee bar 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance internet access media room package receiving

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled in an exclusive residential neighborhood in Lexington, KY, The Resort At Lake Crossing is a rental community that offers an ideal balance of luxury and modern resort-style living. With one, two and three-bedroom apartments, our pet-friendly Lexington, KY apartments for rent are just minutes from the many premier dining, shopping and entertainment hotspots of downtown Lexington. Experience the lifestyle that you deserve by relaxing on the deck by our resort-style swimming pool, challenging friends to a game of tennis or golf or socializing at our modern clubhouse. All of our amenities provide our residents with the opportunity to get involved with our invigorating community.