122 S Hanover

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Adorable Apartment in Four-Plex nestled in Ashland Park/Chevy Chase area features Hardwood floors, fireplace, & a spacious bedroom. Enjoy a patio area off of the living room & one off of the bedroom. The living room, bath & European style kitchen are on the main floor of the apartment and upstairs inside of the apartment is the bedroom & additional patio. There is a shared basement laundry, one covered parking spot & street parking, water included in rent. NO pets & NO smoking! All electric. We DO NOT post on Craigslist. Call today for an appointment! Immediate or July 1 occupancy preferred!!