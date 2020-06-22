All apartments in Lexington
122 S Hanover
122 S Hanover

122 South Hanover Avenue · (859) 268-0099
Location

122 South Hanover Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502
Ashland Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Adorable Apartment in Four-Plex nestled in Ashland Park/Chevy Chase area features Hardwood floors, fireplace, & a spacious bedroom. Enjoy a patio area off of the living room & one off of the bedroom. The living room, bath & European style kitchen are on the main floor of the apartment and upstairs inside of the apartment is the bedroom & additional patio. There is a shared basement laundry, one covered parking spot & street parking, water included in rent. NO pets & NO smoking! All electric. We DO NOT post on Craigslist. Call today for an appointment! Immediate or July 1 occupancy preferred!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S Hanover have any available units?
122 S Hanover has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 S Hanover have?
Some of 122 S Hanover's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S Hanover currently offering any rent specials?
122 S Hanover isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S Hanover pet-friendly?
No, 122 S Hanover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 122 S Hanover offer parking?
Yes, 122 S Hanover does offer parking.
Does 122 S Hanover have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 S Hanover offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S Hanover have a pool?
No, 122 S Hanover does not have a pool.
Does 122 S Hanover have accessible units?
No, 122 S Hanover does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S Hanover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 S Hanover has units with dishwashers.
