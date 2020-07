Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements. Enjoy hardwood-style flooring, abundant closet space including kitchen pantries, linen and coat closets, design-forward finishes, large luminous windows and airy 9-foot ceilings. Our convenient location in east Lexington puts you close to work and play in the Horse Capital of the World. You and your pet are sure to love our on-site off-leash pet playground, as well as easy access to ample green spaces and parks close to home. Resort-style luxury is yours all year long at 1809 at Winchester. Find your happy place on the pool-deck alongside the pristine waters of our swimming pool and tanning ledge. Enjoy a well-earned java at the complimentary coffee bar in our state-of-the-art fitness center. 1809 Winchester is the place to relax, restore, and live the lifestyle of your dreams!