This beautiful 2 Story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious Master Suite with large walk in closet & Master Bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. The 1st floor is extremely open with 9ft ceilings and an amazing see through fire place between the living room and kitchen! Stainless appliances, beautiful tile and tons of cabinet space can also be found in this exceptional kitchen. The house also includes a HUGE fenced-in back yard. Located in Hamburg area! Owner is a licensed Broker in the state of Kentucky.