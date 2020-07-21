All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 5732 McCormick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
5732 McCormick Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:28 AM

5732 McCormick Drive

5732 Mccormick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5732 Mccormick Drive, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 McCormick Drive have any available units?
5732 McCormick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 5732 McCormick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5732 McCormick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 McCormick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5732 McCormick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5732 McCormick Drive offer parking?
No, 5732 McCormick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5732 McCormick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 McCormick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 McCormick Drive have a pool?
No, 5732 McCormick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5732 McCormick Drive have accessible units?
No, 5732 McCormick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 McCormick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5732 McCormick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5732 McCormick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5732 McCormick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir
Shawnee, KS 66203
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsShawnee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with Pools
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KS
Liberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City