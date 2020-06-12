Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

171 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
29 Units Available
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.
1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21314 W 47th Terrace
21314 W 47th Ter, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
21314 W 47th Terrace Available 07/03/20 {21314} Brand New Construction + Ranch Floorplan + Large Master Suite + Covered Patio + Mill Valley High - Open Ranch Floorplan with Great Natural Light! Under Construction with completion / move in date of

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shawnee Village
1 Unit Available
11811 W 67th St
11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22509 W 76th Ter
22509 West 76th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
22509 W 76th Ter Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Shawnee Townhome-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21217 W. 50th Terrace
21217 West 50th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
{21217} Gorgeous Family Home + Granite + Finished Daylight Basement + Fenced! - Gorgeous home with excellent floor plan! Walk into 2-story entry with wrapped staircase. Large living room with transom windows and fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Goddard Heights
1 Unit Available
10500 W 57th St
10500 West 57th Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1056 sqft
Fully rehabbed home on quiet street in Shawnee. Easy floor-plan and large laundry room!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
7537 McCoy Street
7537 Mccoy Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1130 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath town-home in Shawnee Ks. Quick access to 7 highway. The unit has a walkout basement from one of the bedrooms and a 2 car garage. It has a nice fenced in back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4712 Halsey Street
4712 Halsey Street, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1540 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
22828 West 44th Terrace
22828 West 44th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
1 of 89

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1327 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:54am
9 Units Available
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1732 sqft
Sheridan Ridge Townhomes Homes offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1378 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.
1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
20 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
1 of 19

Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
$
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28195 W 83rd St
28195 West 83rd Street, Johnson County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2908 sqft
Come and enjoy this gorgeous home between DeSoto and K-7! Spanish-style home on huge lot.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Turner
1 Unit Available
5008 Forest Avenue
5008 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1182 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom sits in a quiet neighborhood with off-street parking. This home features updated appliances, modern fixtures, and a fenced in backyard/privacy fence.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
8135 Monrovia Street - 1
8135 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1270 sqft
Centrally located in Lenexa within a quiet community surrounded by amenities, local parks and easy access to shopping, dining and highways! Four Colonies will bring you amenities such as, 4 pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and a library. This 3bd/2.
Results within 5 miles of Shawnee
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
20 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.

June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Shawnee rents declined over the past month

Shawnee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Shawnee stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Shawnee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Shawnee, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Shawnee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shawnee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shawnee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Shawnee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Shawnee.
    • While Shawnee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shawnee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Shawnee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

