188 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS with garage
"On demographic maps of Johnson County, the hard-core right-wing parts of Olathe and Shawnee stand out for their slightly lower real estate values" (Thomas Frank, American journalist and columnist; author of "What's the Matter with Kansas?")
Shawnee, Kansas, is an area rich in history. The city is an amalgamation of Native American and Western traveler influences. It began as a centralized hub connecting transportation routes throughout the Civil War, and after the war, travelers following the Oregon, California, and Santa Fe Trails wound through the eastern areas of Shawnee. Today, Shawnee has suburbs, neighborhoods, and a unique personality that's popular with residents and visitors alike.
Shawnee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.