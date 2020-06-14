Apartment List
188 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS with garage

Shawnee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$810
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.

1 Unit Available
Shawnee Village
1 Unit Available
11811 W 67th St
11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
22509 W 76th Ter
22509 West 76th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
22509 W 76th Ter Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Shawnee Townhome-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11301 W 60th St Unit B
11301 West 60th Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
11301 W 60th St Unit B Available 08/01/20 Affordable Shawnee Duplex-Available Beginning of AUGUST!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
21314 W 47th Terrace
21314 W 47th Ter, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
21314 W 47th Terrace Available 07/03/20 {21314} Brand New Construction + Ranch Floorplan + Large Master Suite + Covered Patio + Mill Valley High - Open Ranch Floorplan with Great Natural Light! Under Construction with completion / move in date of
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
29 Units Available
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
25 Units Available
25 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$938
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
24 Units Available
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
23 Units Available
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,005
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,037
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,506
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1378 sqft
Great location in Lenexa, close to a slew of restaurants and shops. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, heated pool and a walking trail system. Homes feature fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and patio.

1 Unit Available
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
7903 Grandview St
7903 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
North Overland Park Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1567435?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
28195 W 83rd St
28195 West 83rd Street, Johnson County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2908 sqft
Come and enjoy this gorgeous home between DeSoto and K-7! Spanish-style home on huge lot.
Results within 5 miles of Shawnee
5 Units Available
Wycliff
5 Units Available
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
27 Units Available
27 Units Available
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,148
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1749 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community offering sports courts, a pool and a gym. The units feature wood floors, private outdoor spaces and 9-foot ceilings. Centrally located off I-435, within minutes of I-35.
20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$958
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1239 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
9 Units Available
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
31 Units Available
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,040
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
54 Units Available
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,335
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
City Guide for Shawnee, KS

"On demographic maps of Johnson County, the hard-core right-wing parts of Olathe and Shawnee stand out for their slightly lower real estate values" (Thomas Frank, American journalist and columnist; author of "What's the Matter with Kansas?")

Shawnee, Kansas, is an area rich in history. The city is an amalgamation of Native American and Western traveler influences. It began as a centralized hub connecting transportation routes throughout the Civil War, and after the war, travelers following the Oregon, California, and Santa Fe Trails wound through the eastern areas of Shawnee. Today, Shawnee has suburbs, neighborhoods, and a unique personality that's popular with residents and visitors alike.

Having trouble with Craigslist Shawnee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Shawnee, KS

Shawnee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

