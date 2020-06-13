Apartment List
/
KS
/
shawnee
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

287 Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$713
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$899
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
938 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Ample community amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and clubhouse. Right by I-435. By the green space and outdoor recreation at Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$810
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
5 Units Available
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
888 sqft
Pinegate West Apartment’s nestled location gives you a residential feel with all the perks of maintenance free living! Charming exteriors with brick chimneys, outdoor patios and balconies, mature landscaping and walking trails grace our beautiful
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
2 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1159 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
29 Units Available
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
4 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
997 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
22828 West 44th Terrace
22828 West 44th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,570
3041 sqft
This two-story home is perfectly anchored on a quiet cul-de-sac offering four generously sized bedrooms, a main floor office along with spacious principle rooms. The formal dining room boasts an abundance of windows providing natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12013 W 58th Place, Unit F
12013 West 58th Place, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Shawnee Condo with New flooring and nicely remodeled - This Shawnee KS condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It is located in The Deer Walk Condominium complex. The floors are rustic wood laminate throughout the Condo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21314 W 47th Terrace
21314 W 47th Ter, Shawnee, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
21314 W 47th Terrace Available 07/03/20 {21314} Brand New Construction + Ranch Floorplan + Large Master Suite + Covered Patio + Mill Valley High - Open Ranch Floorplan with Great Natural Light! Under Construction with completion / move in date of

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shawnee Village
1 Unit Available
11811 W 67th St
11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21217 W. 50th Terrace
21217 West 50th Terrace, Shawnee, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2682 sqft
{21217} Gorgeous Family Home + Granite + Finished Daylight Basement + Fenced! - Gorgeous home with excellent floor plan! Walk into 2-story entry with wrapped staircase. Large living room with transom windows and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,040
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$792
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1242 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$938
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1463 sqft
Sprawling Shawnee Mission Park and I-435 are close by. Popular amenities like hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The community also offers a gym, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Reserve at 77
12000 W 77th Ter, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
920 sqft
The Reserve at 77 – your private oasis in Lenexa KS, located close to everything that Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,005
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
18 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1236 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,037
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shawnee, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shawnee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShawnee 3 BedroomsShawnee Accessible ApartmentsShawnee Apartments under $700
Shawnee Apartments under $800Shawnee Apartments with BalconyShawnee Apartments with GarageShawnee Apartments with GymShawnee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShawnee Apartments with Move-in Specials
Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with PoolShawnee Apartments with Washer-DryerShawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly PlacesShawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City