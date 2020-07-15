Apartment List
/
KS
/
shawnee
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:31 AM

60 Studio Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
6 Units Available
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$665
560 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with extra storage and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats welcome. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Gum Springs Park and Listowel Park. Shawnee Village Shopping Center just down the road.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
9 Units Available
Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
$685
550 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Cats and dogs allowed. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Easy access to I-35. Near Listowel Park.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$999
675 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Results within 5 miles of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,095
545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Moody Hills
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 10 miles of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
153 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
33 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$942
493 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte
3416 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$635
578 sqft
Studio W has what you are looking for in a studio space. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated fixtures and appliances, ceiling fan, new bathroom tile and new window coverings.
Verified

1 of 93

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
23 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
17 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:53 PM
Contact for Availability
South Plaza
Brookside 51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 179

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
31 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Verified

1 of 222

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
22 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Verified

1 of 131

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
15 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$765
447 sqft
Easy access to parks and cycling paths. Close to Country Club Plaza and River Market. Recently renovated units have granite countertops and modern appliances. Community has a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
7 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
36 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
11 Units Available
Crossroads
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,120
420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
107 Units Available
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$987
579 sqft
Located in the heart of the Garment District in a historic building. Close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community features a pool, hot tub, fire pits and BBQ Grills.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.

July 2020 Shawnee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Shawnee Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Shawnee rents increased moderately over the past month

Shawnee rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Shawnee stand at $866 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,062 for a two-bedroom. Shawnee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Shawnee, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents decreased 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Shawnee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Shawnee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Shawnee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Shawnee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,062 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Shawnee's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shawnee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Shawnee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShawnee 3 BedroomsShawnee Accessible ApartmentsShawnee Apartments under $700
    Shawnee Apartments under $800Shawnee Apartments with BalconyShawnee Apartments with GarageShawnee Apartments with GymShawnee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShawnee Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Shawnee Apartments with ParkingShawnee Apartments with PoolShawnee Apartments with Washer-DryerShawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly PlacesShawnee Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
    Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
    Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas City