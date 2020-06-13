Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

88 Accessible Apartments for rent in Shawnee, KS

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$697
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just south of Shawnee Mission Parkway. Friendly complex with a gym and community pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments boast air conditioning and private fireplaces. In-unit laundry available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
29 Units Available
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1993 sqft
Prairie Pines Townhomes is one of Shawnee’s newest luxury town home communities.
Results within 1 mile of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$873
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Edgewater at City Center
8395 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,037
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1412 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly and feature modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, trash valet. Access to public transit and I-435, Shawnee Mission Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated October 21 at 04:39pm
$
7 Units Available
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$786
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1187 sqft
A newer community designed to enhance resident lifestyles. On-site resort-style pool, party room, grill area and ample green space. Near bike trails and playgrounds. Updated interiors with granite countertops and washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
I-435 West Kansas City
47 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,081
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
20 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,036
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1235 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
$
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
982 sqft
Handicapped-accessible community with on-site laundry, playground, pool and gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned units. Eating and shopping options within walking distance. Multiple parks within minutes of complex.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
16 Units Available
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1264 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at District Flats in Lenexa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Overland Park
70 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 10 at 04:13pm
Oak Park
2 Units Available
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$813
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Coventry Oaks Apartment Homes is your community where we turn ordinary living into extraordinary living. Located in the heart of Johnson County, you will find us in Overland Park, Kansas just minutes away from everything your life requires.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 6 at 07:13pm
10 Units Available
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$908
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 27 at 07:23pm
3 Units Available
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$866
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
395 sqft
Spacious apartment homes are available at Pebblebrook Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas! Our lovely community is tucked away in a residential area, but yet close to everything that you love.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
34 Units Available
Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,055
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1288 sqft
Located in the City Center, this beautiful complex offers ten-foot ceilings, side-by-side refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, and tiled floors and showers. The complex also offers a dog wash station and grocery delivery.
Results within 10 miles of Shawnee
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.

June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Shawnee Rent Report. Shawnee rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Shawnee rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Shawnee rents declined over the past month

Shawnee rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Shawnee stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Shawnee's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Shawnee, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents rose 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Shawnee rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Shawnee, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Shawnee is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Shawnee's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Shawnee.
    • While Shawnee's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Shawnee than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Shawnee.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

